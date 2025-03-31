Joey Logano on Chastain after Martinsville - “He races like a jacka** every week and I keep paying the price”

After fighting for his first top 10 finish of the season at Martinsville Speedway, Joey Logano expressed disappointment with Ross Chastain. Describing Chastain as a "jacka**," Logano said he keeps on "paying the price" for his rival's driving.

Ad

During the Cook Out 400, Joey Logano tried to pass Ross Chastain several times, but to no avail. While the 34-year-old led for 13 laps and won stage one, he closely battled the No. 1 Chevrolet (Ross Chastain) in the final stage. He eventually finished eighth behind Chastain's sixth-place finish.

Speaking about the Trackhouse Racing driver in a post-race interview, Logano said (via NASCAR Insider Dustin Long):

"Ross just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him."[0:28]

Ad

Trending

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

"He (Ross Chastain) just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The eighth-place finish at the 0.526-mile track is Logano's best race result after finishing outside the top 10 in previous outings. The recently concluded race may be his first top-10, but he led the most laps before the short track race.

The record now belongs to race winner Denny Hamlin, who led for 274 laps in the Virginia-based track, extending his season stat to 298 laps led and beating Logano's 260.

Joey Logano driving the No. 22 Ford Mustang at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

Hamlin was followed by Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson. Completing the top 10 finishing list were Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, and Todd Gilliland.

Ad

Joey Logano's crew chief shared his thoughts on Team Penske's slow start to the 2025 season

Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, pointed out a silver lining in their slow start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Wolfe said the No. 22 Ford Mustang has speed, as evidenced by earning the most laps led after six race weekends.

Ad

Comparing the No. 22's last season performance to this season, Paul Wolfe stated (via NASCAR.com):

"I think if you look back at this time last year, we didn’t have the speed or the results. So I guess the bright side of it is we have speed [...] I think how we ended the season last year, we’ve been able to come out of the gates this year and still carry that speed that we were able to show at the end of last season, so I think that’s a positive. And now it’s just continuing to refine it."

Ad

The championship-winning shot caller added:

"Optimistic about being able to have the speed and (it’s a) much better spot than what we were starting season last year."

Paul Wolfe (left) and Joey Logano (right) - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano had the third-worst average finish of any defending champ at 18.8 before the Martinsville race.

After scoring his first top-10 finish at the said track, Logano ranks 9th in the points standings. He sits ahead of Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric. The latter driver was docked 50 points for a penalty at Circuit of the Americas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback