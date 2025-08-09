"Unmistakably unique way": Megyn Kelly reacts to Trump's remark on Tim Cook’s ‘athleticism’ after Apple’s epic $600B investment announcement

American political commentator Megyn Kelly recently weighed in on U.S. President Donald Trump's reaction to Apple's recent $600 billion investment in the country. For context, on August 6, 2025, President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company is expanding its total investment in the U.S. from $500 billion to $600 billion in the next four years, the largest investment Apple has ever made in the country.

"Today, Apple is announcing it will invest $600 billion...in the U.S. over the next four years. That's $100 billion more than they were originally going to invest. And this is the largest investment Apple has ever made in America," President Trump stated.

Megyn Kelly noted that the U.S. President concluded the event in a "unmistakably unique way."

"President Trump rounding out the event, offering more thanks to Cook and Apple in his unmistakably unique way," Kelly stated.

While wrapping up the event, the POTUS praised Cook, calling him "a great man, a visionary, a businessman," and humorously added that Cook has "just about every quality" except athleticism.

Apple launches the American Manufacturing Program (AMP) with President Donald Trump

Along with the $600 billion investment announcement, Apple also introduced the American Manufacturing Program, aimed at accelerating domestic manufacturing and expanding Apple's supply chain presence in the U.S.

"Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program. This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support," Tim Cook stated.

Tim Cook, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House (Image via Getty)

The U.S. President stated that the investment is a significant step towards the "ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in the United States of America are also made in America."

He added that, as part of the announced capital infusion, Apple will also construct a 250,000 square foot server manufacturing facility in Houston and invest billions of dollars to build "data centers across the country from North Carolina to Iowa to Oregon."

President Trump also announced that he would impose a "very large" tariff on any imported chips and semiconductors.

"But the good news for companies like Apple is — if you’re building in the United States or have committed to build, without question, in the United States — there will be no charge," he added.

Tim Cook also explained that for the first time, "every single new iPhone and every single new Apple Watch" sold anywhere in the world will contain cover glass made in Kentucky. The company is also significantly expanding its investments in AI, which includes increasing data center capacity in North Carolina, Nevada, Iowa, Arizona, and Oregon.

"So, we're going to keep making investments right here in America. We're going to keep hiring in America, and we're going to keep building technologies at the heart of our products right here in America," Cook stated.

When asked whether iPhone production would ever move completely to America, Cook explained that key components, including "semiconductors," "glass," "Face ID module," are already made in the U.S., but added that final assembly is expected to remain "elsewhere for a while."

Per Apple's official website, the company currently works with "thousands" of suppliers across all 50 U.S. states, supporting over 450,000 "supplier and partner jobs." Over the next four years, the company intends to directly hire 20,000 people in the U.S, with a primary focus on "R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning."

Meanwhile, in a Truth Social post dated May 23, President Trump warned Apple, insisting that iPhones intended for sale in the United States must be manufactured and built only in the United States. He added that failure to meet this expectation would result in "a Tariff of at least 25%."

