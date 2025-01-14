5 best Apple iPhones to buy in 2025, ranked

Apple iPhones continue to be the top choice among users in global markets due to their top-notch reliability, mix of the latest features, contemporary design language, and strong after-sales support. The Cupertino-based tech giant is the biggest exporter of smartphones in the United States today, a title it has held for a decade now. It controls a whopping 53% of the market share, which is more than double the next major player, Samsung.

Multiple iPhones are available at lucrative prices as of early 2025, making them ideal options to consider. In this article, we have listed the top choices that maximize value for money.

Multiple Apple iPhones can be bought for decent prices in early 2025

5) Apple iPhone SE 3rd gen ($329)

The iPhone SE 3rd gen is a budget offering from Apple (Image via Best Buy)

Despite being almost three years old now, the iPhone SE 3rd gen continues to represent the best of the Apple smartphone lineup on a budget. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which powered the iPhone 13 lineup as well. It continues to be quite powerful for everyday usage, thereby keeping the SE model relevant even in early 2025. With carrier offers, the phone starts from $329, while the MSRP is $429.

Feature Specification Chipset A15 Bionic Display 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD Camera Single 12MP wide, f/1.8 aperture Battery Life Up to 15 hours video playback Build Aluminum frame, glass front/back, IP67 water resistance Price (Starting) ~$329

The phone isn't that lucrative in terms of the hardware powering it or the design language, however. It continues to retain the philosophy of the iPhone 8 with a dedicated home button and thick bezels. While it looks old school as compared to other Androids at the same price point, the phone can be perfect for those who admire how classic iPhones look.

Pros:

A15 Bionic chip is welcome at the budget price point. IP67 rating and tough build quality are absent in many competing Androids. Affordable price point with strong software support for at least 2-3 years.

Cons:

The small 4.7-inch display feels outdated. The single rear camera falls behind competing Androids with a dual-camera setup. Battery life isn't as good as a regular iPhone.

4) Apple iPhone 13 ($359)

The Apple iPhone 13 continues to be a superb budget option in 2025 (Image via Best Buy)

The base model of the Apple iPhone 13 can be a decent alternative to the iPhone SE if you're looking for better build quality, a more contemporary design language, and a more capable dual-camera setup. However, you might have to spend up to $599 to get the extra features. Prices are cheaper in the refurbished market.

Feature Specification Chipset A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Camera Dual 12MP (wide and ultra-wide) Battery Life Up to 19 hours video playback Build Aluminum frame, Ceramic Shield, IP68 water resistance Price (Starting) ~$599 new, $359 refurbished

Coming to the specs, you get the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone SE. However, it delivers slightly extra performance due to the higher power budget and operating clock speeds. The device also brings all-day battery life, a slightly larger 6.1-inch display, and up to 512 GB of storage.

Pros:

Super Retina XDR OLED on a budget. A15 Bionic chip continues to be capable enough for most tasks. Solid battery life with day-long usage.

Cons:

No telephoto lens is a drawback. The display refresh rate is capped at 60 Hz. You don't get an Always-On Display with this device.

3) Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($453.99)

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus continues to be a competitive option in 2025 (Image via Best Buy)

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus continues to be a capable option in early 2025. The device still packs the same A15 Bionic chipset as the two options listed above. However, that isn't much of a problem, given it continues to be enough for most daily tasks. The smartphone's chief selling point is the larger screen size, which can prove to be beneficial for multitasking and content consumption.

Feature Specification Chipset A15 Bionic Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Camera Dual 12MP (wide and ultra-wide) Battery Life Up to 26 hours video playback Build Aluminum frame, Ceramic Shield, IP68 water resistance Price (Starting) ~$799

In terms of specs, the 14 Plus packs 6 GB of RAM, which proves to be a substantial upgrade over the last generation. The larger battery size on the device translates to better than full-day life. While the camera setup is good enough, they aren't significantly better than the last generation. The better build quality of the device is also a talking point.

Pros:

6.7-inch display makes it perfect for multitasking and content consumption. The phone offers a day-long battery life. Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite are nice-to-haves.

Cons:

Reuses the A15 Bionic chip, with minimal performance improvements over the iPhone 13. You don't get a telephoto lens. The display refresh rate is still stuck at 60Hz.

2) Apple iPhone 16 ($799)

The iPhone 16 is one of the latest launches from Apple (Image via Best Buy)

The iPhone 16 is one of the latest devices from the Cupertino-based tech giant. The base model is perfect for most users as it brings a balance of hardware capabilities and value for money. Moreover, you get the latest Apple Intelligence features with Emergency SOS and Crash Detection. The device is priced at $799, but it frequently drops to less than that in promotions and sales.

Feature Specification Chipset A18 Bionic Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Camera Dual 48MP main + 12MP ultra-wide Battery Life Approx. 22-23 hours video playback (estimated) Build Aluminum frame, Ceramic Shield, IP68 water resistance Price (Starting) ~$899

You get the latest A18 Bionic chipset with this device. It packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR panel, with a capable dual-camera setup. However, the lack of a telephoto lens can limit options if you're looking for a capable outdoor camera setup. Regardless, the device is built like a tank and offers all-day battery life thanks to efficiency improvements, making it the best all-rounder in the sub-$1,000 range.

Pros:

The iPhone 16 brings the latest A18 Bionic chip. The device ships with a capable and versatile dual-camera setup. The design language is modern, unlike most older iPhones.

Cons:

You don't get a telephoto lens. Battery life improvement is incremental compared to the iPhone 14 series. No Always-On Display with the base model.

1) Apple iPhone 16 Pro

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro brings flagship performance in a compact form factor (Image via Best Buy)

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro was designed for professionals who need their devices to walk the extra line. Apple has positioned the Pro and Pro Max as halo-tier devices with support for the latest AI technologies, gaming prowess, and more. In terms of hardware, you get the A18 Pro chipset with this phone. This chipset packs extra horsepower to run AAA games like Assassins' Creed: Mirage.

Feature Specification Chipset A18 Pro Display 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion Camera Triple camera: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with Tetraprism (5x optical zoom) Battery Life Approx. 23-25 hours video playback (estimated) Build Grade 5 titanium frame, Ceramic Shield, IP68 water resistance Price (Starting) ~$1,199

The compact 6.3-inch design can be a selling point for users who don't want their device to be unwieldy. The chief talking points, however, are the build quality and the extremely capable camera setup. You get a 12 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, making the phone great for outdoor and portrait photography. Moreover, the Titanium frame also adds a premium feel. However, you must shell out $1,199 for these extra features.

Pros:

The A18 Pro chip ranks among the best today. You get 5x optical zoom with a Tetraprism lens for telephoto shots. The ProMotion display packs 120 Hz refresh rates.

Cons:

The $1,199 price may feel steep. No significant design changes over the iPhone 15 Pro.

Overall, these are some of the best Apple iPhones to consider buying in early 2025. The company won't launch the next iteration in the smartphone lineup until Q4, making the phones on this list prime choices for users. All of them represent the best value for money, giving you a run for your cash.

