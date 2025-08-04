7 romance movies to watch if you liked 'My Oxford Year'

My Oxford Year narrates the story of Anna, an American student who travels to Oxford University for her studies. The film follows her journey as she navigates academic life in England while falling in love with a British student, who is also her part-time professor.

This movie is based on Julia Whelan's book and explores themes of cultural differences, young love, and self-discovery. The film blends coming-of-age elements with romance, showing how travel and new experiences can transform someone's life.

It appeals to audiences who enjoy romantic dramas set in spectacular locations with strong character development.

The Last Letter from Your Lover, Me Before You, Notting Hill, and 4 other romance movies to watch if you liked My Oxford Year

1) The Theory of Everything

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Theory of Everything shares themes similar to My Oxford Year through its university setting. The movie tells the romantic story between Jane Wilde and Stephen Hawking during their tenure at Cambridge University. When Stephen discovers he is suffering from motor neuron disease. Jane stands by his side and accompanies him in his ambitious academic journey.

Much like My Oxford Year, this film displays how academic experience can bring individuals together. Both movies explore the struggles of balancing serious academic pursuits with love.

Additionally, the British university environment creates a similar backdrop of romance. The film centres on how romance can bloom even in a demanding academic ambiance.

The Theory of Everything also encounters themes of personal sacrifice and the choices people make for love. The audience who enjoyed the scholarly setting of My Oxford Year will acknowledge and like this movie's similar themes.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) One Day

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features a romantic tale that starts at Edinburgh University, making it perfect for the viewers of the titular movie. The premise of the story follows Dexter and Emma over twenty years of their life, from their university graduation.

Both of them come from different backgrounds and try to pursue their dreams, but promise to meet every 15th of July every year until they learn the genuine need for their life, which is each other.

Like the titular movie, it shows how the circumstances of life complicate young love. Both films deal with changing times and how relationships transform with them.

One Day explores themes of second chances and missed opportunities in love. The movie displays how career decisions and educational pursuits impact romantic connections, and the viewers who liked My Oxford Year will resonate with the bittersweet tone of this love story.

This movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) The Last Letter from Your Lover

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Last Letter from Your Lover delivers romance in a dual timeline that shares the emotional depth with My Oxford Year. The movie narrates two love stories set years apart, involving complicated yet passionate relationships.

The premise of the movie follows Ellie, a journalist who finds a bunch of secret love letters from the year 1965 and decides to finish those stories of unrequited love.

Like My Oxford Year, it explores how love can be challenging when circumstances go against all odds for couples. Both films feature compelling female leads who must make difficult choices about their futures.

The British backdrop provides a romantic setting just like the Oxford environment. The Last Letter from Your Lover deals with the power of love and sacrifice. The movie demonstrates how love can transcend social expectations and time.

The audiences who appreciate the emotional complication of the titular movie will also like this touching story.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Me Before You

A still from Me Before You (Image via Apple TV)

Me Before You shares the central theme of life-altering romantic connections found in My Oxford Year. The narrative follows Lousia (portrayed by Emilia Clarke), a young woman who takes a job as a caregiver for Will (portrayed by Sam Claflin), a rich quadriplegic man.

Will's cold heart starts to soften around Lousia, and he starts loving his life while also falling for her before the reality of life and death hits him.

Like My Oxford Year, this film shows how unexpected relationships can change people's lives. Both movies deal with personal growth through connection and love. The British countryside setting develops a romantic ambiance just like Oxford's charm.

Me Before You explores themes of living life completely and making challenging choices for love. The film demonstrates how love can alter people's perspectives.

Me Before You is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) About Time

A still from the movie About Time (Image via Apple TV)

About Time blends coming of age and romance, just like it combines My Oxford Year. The premise of the story follows Tim, who learns that he can travel back in time to change some moments in life. He decides to go back in time and win the heart of a woman, until he realizes that his life is not immune to the problems of the original world he came from.

Like My Oxford Year, it shows how young men navigate relationships and love. Both movies are set in Britain and feature charming romantic narratives.

The film explores how minor moments can have a huge impact on the lives of people. This film deals with love, family, and making the best of every day. The movie shows how love stories can be easy yet profound. The viewers who enjoyed the soft nature of the titular movie will like this soft romantic comedy.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Notting Hill

A still from Notting Hill (Image via Apple TV)

Notting Hill is the classic British romance that the fans of My Oxford Year crave. The premise of the story follows the unlikely romance between a famous actress, Anna Scott (portrayed by Julia Roberts), and a bookstore owner, William Thacker (portrayed by Hugh Grant). They both start a love affair before getting haunted by Anna's popularity, which brings new challenges to their love life.

Like the titular movie, it explores how love can blossom between people from different backgrounds. The movie deals with the challenges of relationships when normal life and fame collide.

Notting Hill demonstrates how love can overcome public scrutiny and social differences. The movie blends genuine love moments and comedy, and the fans of the titular movie will equally acknowledge the film's raw British setting and witty dialogue.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Holiday

A still from The Holiday (Image via Apple TV)

The Holiday features the story about discovering love in unexpected places, just like the titular movie. Two women named Amanda Woods (portrayed by Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet), swap homes during the holidays after they face heartbreak and decide to stay away from men.

However, both find unexpected love in their new settings. Like My Oxford Year, this movie shows how new experiences and moving places can lead to love.

Both films deal with starting fresh and exciting experiences and refreshing possibilities. The film combines British and American settings, creating extraordinary cultural contrasts.

The Holiday explores themes of finding new happiness and rekindling past relationships. The movie demonstrates how love can appear when one least expects it. The viewers who liked the transformative journey in My Oxford Year will resonate with this endearing holiday romance drama.

This film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

