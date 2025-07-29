  • home icon
  "We're seeing in real time a label botting their artist" – Debate ensues as netizens react to Doechii having the most monthly listeners

"We're seeing in real time a label botting their artist" – Debate ensues as netizens react to Doechii having the most monthly listeners

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 29, 2025 06:19 GMT
Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Doechii performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Four. (Image via Getty/ Ki Price)

On July 28, 2025, YouTube Music revealed Doechii and Eminem as the artists with the most monthly listeners as part of their newly launched Monthly Audience list. They each have 332 million listeners, according to now-viral reports by various media outlets, including Kurrco and DJ Akademiks.

In the wake of the revelation, debate has begun on social media platforms, with many expressing their disbelief that Doechii is at the top of the list.

For instance, Instagram user @blancosent.ya commented on @akademiks’ repost of Buzzing Pop’s tweet about the YouTube Music monthly listeners ranking.

“We're seeing in real time a label botting their artist lol. Fabricated hype,” the user claimed.
A netizen reacts to the latest YouTube Music Monthly Audience ranking. (Image via Instagram)
Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X, accusing Doechii’s Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) label of reportedly “botting” her streaming numbers.

“You can’t convince me Doechii doesn’t bot,” a netizen wrote.
“TDE = The Doechii Enhancers,” another netizen wrote.

Others continued to chime in.

“I’ve never even met a person that actually listens to Doechii be so fr,” a person wrote.
“This list gotta be fake,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans lauded the Anxiety rapper for topping the YouTube Music Monthly Audience list.

“BIG DOECHII!!” a fan wrote.
“Doechii at number one, I’m so sure,” wrote another.
Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks shared during one of his recent streams, asking TDE to “stop” with the “bot sh*t,” calling it has gone “out of control.”

“The type of botting they are doing for her, they are trying to make her look like Taylor Swift. Yo, you gotta turn the bot down a little bit… Y’all can’t bot for her like she’s Kendrick. She’s not Kendrick. She’s nowhere like that…” Akademiks stated.
Neither TDE nor Doechii has responded to the comments as of writing. However, during a January 2025 interview with Genius Verified, she credited Eminem, Slick Rick, and Nicki Minaj for deeply influencing her creative storytelling in music.

Notably, Doechii has received co-signs from Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler the Creator in recent times.

Exploring YouTube Music’s Monthly Audience feature amid Doechii debate

On Monday, YouTube Music launched its own version of monthly listeners metrics, following in the footsteps of Spotify. The new metric is called Monthly Audience and will feature listening figures for a 28-day cycle, according to an article on YouTube Music’s support site on Google, as quoted by Soap Central.

"We're introducing a new fan-facing public metric on YouTube Music: Monthly Audience. It will update daily to show an artist's total number of unique listeners and viewers across all formats in the last 28 days," the article read.
It continued, "Monthly Audience takes into account users listening or viewing an artist’s content across all formats on all YouTube surfaces, including YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids."
The article explained that the feature will be available only to Official Artist Channels, and those qualifying should have a minimum of 100,000 subscribers and 50,000 listeners/ viewers.

Apart from songs, music videos, shorts, and collaborations will also be included in the metrics. While the Alligator Bites Never Heal maker and Eminem topped the current cycle with 332 million listeners each, Dr. Dre followed them with 271 million, as Kendrick Lamar was ranked fourth with 262 million.

Coolio, Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Kanye, Lil Tecca, Drake, Future, Doja Cat, 50 Cent, Playboi Carti, Tyler the Creator, and XXXTENTACION were among others who were high up in the recent list.

YouTube Music is the fifth most popular music streaming platform behind Spotify, Tencent Music, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, and accounts for 9.1 percent of the entire music streaming industry, as per SQ Magazine.

Doechii is currently gearing up to perform at the 2025 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia, between October 25 and 26, alongside a lineup comprising Future, Kehlani, Ray Vaughn, Boozie, Jazmine Sullivan, and Ludacris, among others.

Edited by Divya Singh
