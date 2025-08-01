  • home icon
  • Music
  • Metro Boomin releases "A Futuristic Summa" mixtape: Tracklist, features and everything to know 

Metro Boomin releases "A Futuristic Summa" mixtape: Tracklist, features and everything to know 

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:47 GMT
Lionsgate
Metro Boomin at Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Metro Boomin has released his latest mixtape, titled A Futuristic Summa, on August 1, 2025. The 24-track album, featuring artists such as Lil Baby, Quavo, Future, and 21 Savage, is Metro's first full-length release in 2025.

Ad

The American record producer first previewed his new mixtape on July 4 when he dropped the single Slide featuring Roscoe Dash. A Futuristic Summa, hosted by DJ Spinz, was initially scheduled for release on July 22. However, it was delayed, with Metro simply posting, "Patience is a virtue," on social media in response to the delay.

According to Billboard, the new mixtape's cover art reportedly pays homage to the late Atlanta rappers Young Scooter and Takeoff. The artwork featured two kids playing with water guns while wearing T-shirts that read "RIP Scooter" and "RIP Takeoff."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Exploring A Futuristic Summa's tracklist and features

Metro Boomin's A Futuristic Summa reportedly features 20 artists over its 24-song tracklist. Rappers Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Qvavo can be seen in multiple songs, while Future, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage appear in one track each. Other featured artists include T.I., Skooly, Yung LA, BunnaB, and Travis Porter, among others.

Ad

Here is the full tracklist of Metro Boomin's A Futuristic Summa:

Disc 1

  1. Black Migo Forever (Intro)
  2. I Want It All (Ft. J Money (ATL))
  3. They Wanna Have Fun (Ft. Gucci Mane, Travis Porter & Young Dro)
  4. Butterflies (Right Now) (Ft. Quavo)
  5. Take Me Thru Dere (Ft. Quavo)
  6. Loose Screws (Ft. Shad da God & Skooly)
  7. Stealing All The Swag (Ft. Young Dro)
  8. WTF Goin (Ft. Young Dro)
  9. Issa Party (Ft. Meany, Shad da God & Young Dro)
  10. Clap (Ft. Waka Flocka Flame)
  11. Slide (Ft. Roscoe Dash)
  12. My Lil S**t (Ft. BunnaB, J Money (ATL) & Meany)
  13. Still Turnt (Forever Bshot) (Ft. Shad da God)
Ad
Ad

Disc 2

  1. Drip BBQ (Ft. J Money (ATL), Quavo & Waka Flocka Flame)
  2. I Go (Ft. J Money (ATL))
  3. Make It Make Sense (Ft. Rocko)
  4. I Like That (Ft. 2 Chainz and Waka Flocka Flame)
  5. Birthday (Ft. Skooly, Young Thug & Yung Booke)
  6. Don't Stop Dancing (Ft. Lil Baby)
  7. U Deserve (Ft. Hoodrich Pablo Juan, QUE, T.I. & Young Dro)
  8. Overly Trimm (Ft. Quavo, Skooly & Young Dro)
  9. Partying & Drinking (Ft. 21 Savage, Future & Waka Flocka Flame)
  10. Jerry Curry (Love & Basketball) (Ft. Lil Baby & Yung LA)
  11. I Need (Where U From) [Bonus] (Ft. 2 Chainz, Lil Baby & Waka Flocka Flame)
Ad

Ahead of the mixtape's release, Metro Boomin took to X to urge people to "dance again," asking them to put down the guns and have fun. In a follow-up tweet, he also told people to "put down" their phones and party again, writing:

"PUT THE PHONES DOWN TOO!!!!! DANCE AGAIN!! PARTY AGAIN!! HAVE FUN AGAIN!!!! #AFUTURISTICSUMMA."
Ad

A Futuristic Summa is Metro Boomin's first full-length project since his back-to-back collaborative albums with Future back in 2024. Both albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following their respective releases in March and April 2024.

Additionally, We Don't Trust You earned multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance (Like That), and Best Rap Song (Like That). Meanwhile, the title track for We Still Don't Trust You, featuring The Weeknd, was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications