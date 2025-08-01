Metro Boomin releases "A Futuristic Summa" mixtape: Tracklist, features and everything to know 

Metro Boomin has released his latest mixtape, titled A Futuristic Summa, on August 1, 2025. The 24-track album, featuring artists such as Lil Baby, Quavo, Future, and 21 Savage, is Metro's first full-length release in 2025.The American record producer first previewed his new mixtape on July 4 when he dropped the single Slide featuring Roscoe Dash. A Futuristic Summa, hosted by DJ Spinz, was initially scheduled for release on July 22. However, it was delayed, with Metro simply posting, &quot;Patience is a virtue,&quot; on social media in response to the delay.According to Billboard, the new mixtape's cover art reportedly pays homage to the late Atlanta rappers Young Scooter and Takeoff. The artwork featured two kids playing with water guns while wearing T-shirts that read &quot;RIP Scooter&quot; and &quot;RIP Takeoff.&quot;Exploring A Futuristic Summa's tracklist and featuresMetro Boomin's A Futuristic Summa reportedly features 20 artists over its 24-song tracklist. Rappers Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Qvavo can be seen in multiple songs, while Future, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage appear in one track each. Other featured artists include T.I., Skooly, Yung LA, BunnaB, and Travis Porter, among others.Here is the full tracklist of Metro Boomin's A Futuristic Summa:Disc 1Black Migo Forever (Intro)I Want It All (Ft. J Money (ATL))They Wanna Have Fun (Ft. Gucci Mane, Travis Porter &amp; Young Dro)Butterflies (Right Now) (Ft. Quavo)Take Me Thru Dere (Ft. Quavo)Loose Screws (Ft. Shad da God &amp; Skooly)Stealing All The Swag (Ft. Young Dro)WTF Goin (Ft. Young Dro)Issa Party (Ft. Meany, Shad da God &amp; Young Dro)Clap (Ft. Waka Flocka Flame)Slide (Ft. Roscoe Dash)My Lil S**t (Ft. BunnaB, J Money (ATL) &amp; Meany)Still Turnt (Forever Bshot) (Ft. Shad da God) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDisc 2Drip BBQ (Ft. J Money (ATL), Quavo &amp; Waka Flocka Flame)I Go (Ft. J Money (ATL))Make It Make Sense (Ft. Rocko)I Like That (Ft. 2 Chainz and Waka Flocka Flame)Birthday (Ft. Skooly, Young Thug &amp; Yung Booke)Don't Stop Dancing (Ft. Lil Baby)U Deserve (Ft. Hoodrich Pablo Juan, QUE, T.I. &amp; Young Dro)Overly Trimm (Ft. Quavo, Skooly &amp; Young Dro)Partying &amp; Drinking (Ft. 21 Savage, Future &amp; Waka Flocka Flame)Jerry Curry (Love &amp; Basketball) (Ft. Lil Baby &amp; Yung LA)I Need (Where U From) [Bonus] (Ft. 2 Chainz, Lil Baby &amp; Waka Flocka Flame)Ahead of the mixtape's release, Metro Boomin took to X to urge people to &quot;dance again,&quot; asking them to put down the guns and have fun. In a follow-up tweet, he also told people to &quot;put down&quot; their phones and party again, writing:&quot;PUT THE PHONES DOWN TOO!!!!! DANCE AGAIN!! PARTY AGAIN!! HAVE FUN AGAIN!!!! #AFUTURISTICSUMMA.&quot;Metro Boomin @MetroBoominLINK#AFUTURISTICSUMMA OUT EVERYWHERE THIS FRIDAY!!!!FEELS LIKE CHRISTMAS IN THE SUMMERTIME!!! LETS HAVE FUN AGAIN! PUT THE GUNS DOWN AND DANCE!!A Futuristic Summa is Metro Boomin's first full-length project since his back-to-back collaborative albums with Future back in 2024. Both albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following their respective releases in March and April 2024.Additionally, We Don't Trust You earned multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance (Like That), and Best Rap Song (Like That). Meanwhile, the title track for We Still Don't Trust You, featuring The Weeknd, was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.