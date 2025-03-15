xQc and Metro Boomin's feud: Timeline of events

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" was engaged in a bit of a back-and-forth with American record producer Metro Boomin following the viral release of Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC album yesterday (March 14, 2025). The Twitch streamer ended up giving a rather snarky response to the album, calling it out for the use of "ad-libs" and "fake lyrics."

The review naturally angered some Carti fans. Interestingly, it also received a retort from Metro Boomin. This article will delve into the timeline of events that led to the so-called feud.

Why is xQc feuding with Metro Boomin on X?

Felix reacts to I AM MUSIC (March 14, 2025)

xQc is known to be quite particular about his music. The streamer recently reviewed the much-awaited Playboi Carti album, which was released yesterday. Felix wasn't the most impressed, labeling the album as "uninspiring" and replete with ad-libs:

"It's repetitive, it's oversaturated, it's uninspired, it's a copy of a whole lot of Reds, overloaded with full of edgy metallic sounds and bullsh*t ad-libs and fake lyrics that mix with the ad-libs make you think, 'Wait, was that a lyric, was it an ad-lib, was that onomatopoeia?' It's probably all at the same time."

He also took a shot at Playboi Carti's fans:

"This is sh*t. This is actual sh*t. (After listening to another track) I'm done. I'm over it. I don't give a f**k. Yeah, Carti fans are dogsh*t. I don't care. Everything is half a**, it's insane."

Metro Boomin fires back at xQc's review (March 14, 2025)

xQc's sharp review naturally sparked reactions from Playboi Carti's loyal fans. Many took to X to dismiss his opinion on the album. One user (@CardoGotWings), wrote:

"I could give a sh*t who xQc is or his review on “rap” music. STFU"

This also prompted a response from Metro Boomin, who pushed back against Felix's take and stated:

"lol he’s a f**kin loser"

Metro Boomin fires back at xQc's review (Image via X/@MetroBoomin)

xQc responds to Metro Boomin (March 14, 2025)

Metro Boomin's response naturally sparked a wave of reactions and reposts. However, xQc fired back with a reply of his own, seemingly mocking the producer using a meme template featuring Drake.

It's worth noting that Drake is a Kick streamer and has a strained relationship with Metro. During Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar — who appears on Carti's new album — xQc sided with the Canadian.

Here's what Felix replied to Metro Boomin's post:

Felix wasn’t the only unimpressed streamer to criticize Playboi Carti’s latest album. Fellow streamer Nico "Sneako" also shared a similar sentiment.

On the other hand, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had a much more positive reaction, rating the album between an 8 and 9 after giving it a couple of listens.

