  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • xQc and Metro Boomin's feud: Timeline of events

xQc and Metro Boomin's feud: Timeline of events

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 06:43 GMT
xQc and Metro Boomin feud explained (Image via YouTube/@xQc Clips and Instagram/@metroboomin)
xQc and Metro Boomin feud explained (Image via YouTube/@xQc Clips || Instagram/@metroboomin)

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" was engaged in a bit of a back-and-forth with American record producer Metro Boomin following the viral release of Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC album yesterday (March 14, 2025). The Twitch streamer ended up giving a rather snarky response to the album, calling it out for the use of "ad-libs" and "fake lyrics."

Ad

The review naturally angered some Carti fans. Interestingly, it also received a retort from Metro Boomin. This article will delve into the timeline of events that led to the so-called feud.

Why is xQc feuding with Metro Boomin on X?

Felix reacts to I AM MUSIC (March 14, 2025)

xQc is known to be quite particular about his music. The streamer recently reviewed the much-awaited Playboi Carti album, which was released yesterday. Felix wasn't the most impressed, labeling the album as "uninspiring" and replete with ad-libs:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's repetitive, it's oversaturated, it's uninspired, it's a copy of a whole lot of Reds, overloaded with full of edgy metallic sounds and bullsh*t ad-libs and fake lyrics that mix with the ad-libs make you think, 'Wait, was that a lyric, was it an ad-lib, was that onomatopoeia?' It's probably all at the same time."
Ad

He also took a shot at Playboi Carti's fans:

"This is sh*t. This is actual sh*t. (After listening to another track) I'm done. I'm over it. I don't give a f**k. Yeah, Carti fans are dogsh*t. I don't care. Everything is half a**, it's insane."
youtube-cover
Ad

Metro Boomin fires back at xQc's review (March 14, 2025)

xQc's sharp review naturally sparked reactions from Playboi Carti's loyal fans. Many took to X to dismiss his opinion on the album. One user (@CardoGotWings), wrote:

"I could give a sh*t who xQc is or his review on “rap” music. STFU"

This also prompted a response from Metro Boomin, who pushed back against Felix's take and stated:

Ad
"lol he’s a f**kin loser"
Metro Boomin fires back at xQc&#039;s review (Image via X/@MetroBoomin)
Metro Boomin fires back at xQc's review (Image via X/@MetroBoomin)

xQc responds to Metro Boomin (March 14, 2025)

Ad

Metro Boomin's response naturally sparked a wave of reactions and reposts. However, xQc fired back with a reply of his own, seemingly mocking the producer using a meme template featuring Drake.

It's worth noting that Drake is a Kick streamer and has a strained relationship with Metro. During Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar — who appears on Carti's new album — xQc sided with the Canadian.

Here's what Felix replied to Metro Boomin's post:

Ad
Ad

Felix wasn’t the only unimpressed streamer to criticize Playboi Carti’s latest album. Fellow streamer Nico "Sneako" also shared a similar sentiment.

On the other hand, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had a much more positive reaction, rating the album between an 8 and 9 after giving it a couple of listens.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी