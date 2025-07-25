How many Grammys did Chuck Mangione win? Career highlights explored as jazz musician dies at 84

Chuck Mangione, the jazz musician, passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York, on Tuesday, July 22. He was 84. The news was announced on his official website on Thursday, July 24. His body was taken to the Bartolomeo &amp; Perreto Funeral Home, as reported by Variety.Chuck Mangione, who gained global recognition in the world of jazz after the release of his 1977 album Feels So Good, has won two Grammys in his lifetime. The official website of the Grammy Awards states that Mangione's first Grammy win came in 1977, with the musician winning the Best Instrumental Composition Award for Bellavia - a song from his sixteenth album, Children of Sanchez.Chuck's next Grammy came two years later, for the very same album. In 1979, the jazz artist won the Best Pop Instrumental Performance Award for Children of Sanchez.Besides these two, Mangione's work has earned him 14 Grammy nominations.Chuck Mangione was a legendary trumpet and flugelhorn player and produced over 30 albums throughout his music career.Chuck Mangione started taking music lessons at 8Growing up in Rochester, Chuck Mangione had an early exposure to jazz music, with both his parents being fans of the genre. Jazz artists like Carmen McRae, Dizzy Gillespie, and Art Blakey were frequent guests at dinners at Mangione's home.Chuck Mangione began piano lessons at age eight. After watching the movie Young Man With a Horn, he was inspired to switch to the flugelhorn. His brother, Gap, stuck with the piano. In high school, the two started their first jazz band together, as per Chuck Mangione's official website.Chuck later studied at the Eastman School of Music and graduated in 1963. He eventually returned to teach there and became the director of the Jazz Ensemble.Mangione credited Bee Gees for the success of Feels So GoodIn an interview with Celebrity Cafe, Chuck Mangione addressed the success of his breakout album, saying:&quot;I think ‘Feels So Good’ was such a hit because of the Bee Gees. ‘Saturday Night Fever’ had saturated radio; I think the top 6 out of l0 hits were from that album.&quot;The absence of alternative songs was another reason behind the popularity of Feels So Good on the radio, Chuck believed, adding:&quot;Radio programmers couldn’t figure out what to put on instead, and when somebody edited ‘Feels So Good’ from nine minutes down to three, they instantly started playing it as an alternative to what were the current top songs.&quot;Mangione concluded his answer by admitting that he wished that instead of writing the song in high D, he had written it in a different key, as the former was hard to play. But at the end of the day, he was glad that the song brought &quot;joy&quot; to millions of listeners.Chuck Mangione's last album, Everything for Love, was released 25 years ago, in 2000.