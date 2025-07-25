How did Travis Scott respond after ‘JACKBOYS 2’ outsold Justin Bieber’s album? 

Travis Scott's Jackboys 2 debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 this week, dated Saturday, July 26, 2025. The second installment landed in the top spot of the all-genre album tally after selling around 232,000 equivalent units in the US alone as of July 17, 2025, per Luminate. This is despite the shortened tracking week, with the album released just four days before on July 13.It's not the first milestone for the rapper, as the first Jackboys compilation album, which came out almost six years ago, also landed on the top spot of the Billboard 200. With Jackboys 2 debuting at No.1, it relegated Justin Bieber's latest album, SWAG, to the second spot.However, despite their albums going head to head, Travis Scott shared some love for Bieber's new album, and specifically for one of its songs. Via X, the rapper took a second to shout out one of the highlights of Bieber's album, YUKON. Alongside a screenshot of him listening to the track, he wrote:&quot;For the record bro slid.&quot;Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem, Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack take the rest of the top 5 spots of the Billboard 200 this week.More on Travis Scott's Jackboys 2 successBesides the album landing on the coveted No.1 spot on the Billboard 200, six tracks from Jackboys 2 also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Kick Out takes the highest spot out of all six at No.5, closely followed by Champain &amp; Vacay with Don Toliver at No.53, and Dumbo at No.54.Another song with Toliver and Sheck Wes made it into the rankings, 2000 Excursion, which debuted at No.72. Travis Scott's song with Playboi Carti and Future, Where Was You, also nabbed the 74th spot, with Shyne, a song with GloRilla, taking No.93.Celebrating the success of the album, the rapper took to Instagram to give a shoutout to his label, Cactus Jack, and his squad. Alongside a series of Billboard graphics, he wrote:&quot;THIS ONE FOR THE SQUUAAAADDDD JB2 #1 @cactusjack I let my brother bizzy take the wheel on this one.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackboys 2 is a 17-track album that features more collaborations compared to the first iteration, almost six years ago. This time, it featured Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Kodak Black, Future, Playboi Carti, and Sheck Wes. Cactus Jack's newest signee, Wallie the Sensei, is also featured in the project, along with assists from Tyla, Glorilla, Vybz Kartel, and more.Aside from taking over the Billboard rankings, the rapper also hit a milestone in Spotify's history. Scott moves past Eminem to become the second most-streamed rapper of all time on Spotify after earning over 58 billion total streams as of July 24, 2025. He's only behind Drake, who is currently taking the top spot at 117.4 billion, according to Hip Hop All Day's post on X.Drake is currently the first artist, not just rapper, to go beyond 110 billion streams on the digital streaming platform. With that said, Travis Scott is inching forward with the release of his latest compilation album.Travis Scott's Jackboys 2 is now available on music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.