  "Sold more bundles than records"- Netizens react as Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 21, 2025 07:47 GMT
&quot;The Idol&quot; Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival - Source: Getty
"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image Source: Getty)

Travis Scott's collaborative album Jackboys 2 with Jack Boys has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was released on July 13, 2025, and is the sequel to the first Jackboys, which was released in December 2019.

Jackboys 2 was released just two days after Clipse's album Let God Sort Em Out, where Pusha T and Malice dissed Scott. As per Billboard, both albums have made it into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Jackboys 2 tops the chart with 94.86 million on-demand streams and 160,000 pure sales. Meanwhile, Let God Sort Em Out managed 77.49 million streams and 58,000 in album sales.

Fans took to X to react to the charts, with one user stating that they sold "more bundles than records."

also-read-trending Trending
"Sold more bundles than records."
"He sold 150k+ in merchandise lmao. 100$ sweaters and shirts mind you. Some superstar…" another wrote.
"This embarrassing but because people trying to give clipse a w for fraudulence, I also give these lot w for fraudulence," another commented.

Fans also referenced Justin Bieber, who was second on the chart with his new album SWAG, which was released on July 11. One user tweeted:

"oh travis end justin for me!"
"Justin deserved ngl," another wrote.
"Classic, Bieber and Travis both with great albums, yet Tyler the creator had almost a hundred k more sales first week than them, even though none of chromokopia was viral on Tik tok, radio, or YouTube," another commented.

SWAG managed 163,000 equivalent album units, but it's important to note that since it was a surprise album, barely any sales came through merchandise.

Pusha T recently revealed he didn't know about Travis Scott's new album

&quot;Vote Or Else&quot; Town Hall &amp; Concert (Image Source: Getty)
"Vote Or Else" Town Hall & Concert (Image Source: Getty)

Pusha T and Malice dissed Travis Scott in Clipse's track, So Be It, from their album, Let God Sort Em Out. Two days later, Scott released JackBoys 2 in collaboration with JackBoys.

In an interview on the Bootleg Kev podcast, published on July 12, Bootleg Kev asked Push:

"Push, I wonder, is it in your head, cuz I think Jack Boys is coming out too. The Travis thing. Do you think that was on purpose?"

He answered:

"Oh, I don't know. Is it? Oh, man. I think whatever it was is it's good because I think people need to be able to A and B the music. I think that's what I think that's the biggest thing."
When jokingly asked if Push and Scott must have some mutual friends, the rapper answered that he didn't have "the same friends as them."

"I don't have the same friends as them. No, I don't. I promise you I don't," he added.

In an interview with GQ, published on June 17, Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, explained his beef with Travis Scott. Meltdown, a track from Scott's 2023 album, Utopia, featured Drake dissing Thornton and Pharrell. However, Thornton explained that Scott played the track for him and Pharrell at the latter's studio but left out Drake's verse.

