“Not 1 person sang along ” — Netizens react to Pusha T and Malice performing songs from Clipse album at the ESPY Awards

On Wednesday, July 16, Pusha T and Malice took the stage at the 2025 ESPY Awards to perform songs from the latest Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. The award show, presented by ESPN, was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and honored athletes from both men's and women's sports.

Ad

As the Clipse duo stepped onto the stage, they performed two songs — Grindin' and Ace Trumpets — not with an orchestra, but with just a DJ.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A video of their nearly 3-minute set, shared on ESPN's X handle on Thursday morning (July 17), has gone viral since. Netizens are reacting to it, with one commenting:

DevThaCarter22 @KeeGlockMurray LINK Not 1 person sang along 😭

Ad

Some internet users believed that the ESPY Award was not the right venue or audience for the Clipse's performance.

"There’s a time and place for everything but not at the espys of all shows," commented an X user.

"Should’ve done So Be It, just the third verse," added another.

"That's it. This is the most legendary promo & marketing run in hip hop history. Never thought I would see coke bars at the ESPYS. Salute," wrote a third one.

Ad

Meanwhile, others seemed excited about the duo performing at the award show, with one even calling them "legends on stage."

"The Clipse energy is undeniable raw, iconic, and still setting the tone," one replied.

"Theres one act a year at the espys I have no idea about, this one was pretty damn good though," posted another.

"All you need is 2 Mic’s & a DJ," remarked a netizen.

Ad

"Legends on stage. That Grindin beat still hits," one commented.

Clipse performed The Birds Don't Sing on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show earlier this week

Expand Tweet

Ad

The night before the Clipse performed at the ESPY Awards, the sibling duo appeared on Jimmy Fallon's late-night TV show, The Tonight Show. When it came to their live performance, instead of going for a more energetic track, the brothers selected The Birds Don't Sing, paying tribute to their parents, who died within four months of each other.

As they performed the debut live version of the track, the screens behind them displayed images of their late mother, Mildred Thornton, and father, Gene Elliot Thornton Sr. When the picture of Mildred playing the piano appeared on the screen, Pusha sang:

Ad

"Lost in emotion, mama’s youngest/ Tryna navigate life without my compass/ Some experience death and feel numbness/ But not me, I felt it all and couldn’t function/ Seein’ you that day/ Tellin’ you my plans but I was leavin’ you that day It was in God’s hands, Ye was at Elon’s waiting to get with me."

Ad

Malice's verse followed, paying tribute to their father as he rapped:

"Your car was in the driveway, I knew you were home/ By the third knock, a chill ran through my bones/ The way you missed Mama, I guess I should’ve known."

Clipse released Let God Sort Em Out last week on Friday, July 11. It is the duo's fourth studio album and features 13 songs with artists like John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Pharrell Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More