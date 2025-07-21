What did Morgan Wallen say about Andy Byron's scandal at Coldplay concert? Singer pokes fun at ex-Astronomer CEO's viral moment 

On Friday night, July 18, Morgan Wallen poked fun at Andy Byron's viral video from Coldplay's Boston concert while performing at Glendale's State Farm Arena as part of his I'm the Problem Tour.Hinting at the viral video of the former Astronomer CEO on a jumbotron, Wallen told the crowd:&quot;Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you're safe here. I don't condone cheating, anymore.&quot;Morgan Wallen's comment was allegedly recorded by a TikToker and later posted on the platform.The comment comes after the alleged affair of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot was exposed on the kiss cam at Coldplay's Boston concert on Wednesday, July 16.Cabot, the HR head of the same company where Byron serves as CEO, appeared visibly embarrassed in the clip, covering her face with her hands as she turned around and then walked off. Meanwhile, Andy crouched down to hide from the camera.Rumors of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's affair have been all over the internet, with both individuals married to different people. While Cabot divorced her husband in 2018, Byron was still married to his wife, Megan Kerrigan, at the time of the concert, and shares two children with her.Andy Byron handed in his resignation following the viral videoThe viral video from last week's Coldplay concert had implications for Andy Byron's professional life.On Sunday, July 20, Astronomer— the tech company where Byron was the CEO— shared a statement about his resignation, writing:&quot;Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.&quot;Expressing their commitment to their values and cultures, the company stated how its leaders failed to set the standard of both conduct and accountability, making them unfit for their roles.Astronomer also addressed the Andy Byron incident, changing the &quot;awareness&quot; of their company &quot;overnight,&quot; adding that their product and work for their customers remained the same despite it all.&quot;We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems,&quot; the statement continued.The change in Astronomer's leadership is also reflected on LinkedIn, where Byron was removed from the company's Leadership page. In his place, co-founder Pete DeJoy is currently listed as CEO.While Andy is still a member of the board of directors on the company's website, the former CEO has changed his own LinkedIn profile to private. On the other hand, the future of Kristin Cabot's role in Astronomer has not been determined yet. Whether or not Cabot continues to serve as the company's Chief People Officer remains to be seen.Andy Byron joined Astronomer two years ago, in July 2023, and has since led the company to massive success. The software company achieved a growth of 100% YoY under his leadership, with a net dollar retention of 130% and over 2.6 billion tasks run successfully in the financial year 2025.