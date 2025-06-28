"Acknowledging his solo jazz talent is another level" — Fans react as KATSEYE's Sophia expresses her desire to collaborate with BTS' Kim Taehyung

On June 28, 2025, Katseye's Sophia expressed her desire to collaborate with BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, during the group's appearance on BuzzFeed Celebrity. The artist said, as translated by X user @taeguide:

"I really want to collaborate with V because I really love his solo stuff. Like all the good jazzy stuff. My dream is to have both V and Laufey on a track."

Subsequently, the clip from KATSEYE's interview circulated on social media and went viral among fans. Some of them expressed excitement about the possible collaboration, with one X user tweeting:

"Saying they like Tae is one thing but acknowledging his solo jazz talent is another level. Go girl."

Fans noted that Katseye's Sophia seemed like a hardcore fan who knew all about BTS' Kim Taehyung's solo work.

"she's a real tete girl not only she wants to be in a song with him but is also saying her dream is to see laufey feat taehyung. (she met laufey recently i hope she told her that lmao)," a fan reacted.

"You can't tell me she's ain't no one of us hardcore thv girls," another fan reacted.

"ah i really thankful bcs she rlly acknowledge and adore taehyung solo stuff... i also discovering that her voice is really that good... rooting for the duet soon sophia, taehyung, and laufey," one person mentioned.

Meanwhile, others shared hopes of seeing a collaboration featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung, Katseye's Sophia, and Laufey in the future.

"How perfect a collaboration between Laufey and Taehyung would be... the vibe, the vocals, everything," an X user reacted.

"Same girl! Laufey and Taehyung collab would be MYSTICAL MAGICAL," another user shared.

"because i love his SOLO stuff" oh we love this queen," one user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Taehyung was spotted at Jin's concert

On June 28, 2025, BTS' V was spotted attending Jin's #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in Goyang, South Korea. The idol was accompanied by Kim Namjoon and j-hope. The members were seen talking, interacting, and grooving to the tracks played during the solo concert. V wore a sleeveless, fitted black t-shirt styled with track pants and a beanie.

Meanwhile, fans recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of his photobook Type 1, which featured unreleased moments from the idol's leisure time. He was also spotted interacting with director Park Chan-wook on June 17, 2025, at a piano concert, sparking rumors about possible upcoming acting projects.

Kim Taehyung was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. The group is expected to reunite later this year now that all the members have completed their military service.

