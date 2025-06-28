"Most Beautiful art pieces"- Fans celebrate BTS' Kim Taehyung's Type 1 anniversary

On June 25, 2025, the fandom celebrated the first anniversary of BTS' Kim Taehyung's Type 1 photobook on social media. According to BigHit Music, the content encapsulated his comfortable and busy schedule, where he spent his time alone enjoying moments of life. The press release mentioned:
"This photo book captures V’s moments of complete rest, revealing his comfortable and natural self as he takes a break from his busy schedule to enjoy some time alone. V participated in every step of the planning and production, from selecting the travel destination to deciding on the title and the photobook’s components, culminating in a 224-page photo book packed with various moments he wishes to share with ARMY."
Subsequently, the celebration of BTS' Kim Taehyung's Type 1 anniversary circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They congratulated the idol's latest endeavor, and an X user praised about photobook's beauty.
"happy one year anniversary to one of the most beautiful art pieces that ever graced the world. type 1 by kim taehyung will never be forgotten."
The fandom mentioned that BTS' Kim Taehyung's Type 1 photobook was iconic.
"one of my favorite ones in type 1. Taehyung is so gorgeous,"- a fan reacted.
"the mental anguish TYPE 1 caused to so many will forever be iconic,"- a fan shared.
"1year agoTYPE1 byTaehyung was released..a photo book full of photos that WHO took them captured moments of our Tae's life..among intimate,personal.. simple..funny photos,he was able to capture his true essence,"- a fan mentioned.
The internet users added that the Type 1 photobook was a classic piece.
"Iconic photobook of Kim Taehyung,"- a user reacted.
"And still the most iconic no one’s topped it since,"- a user shared.
"Type 1 = the OG, the classic, the grail,"- a user mentioned.
More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities
BTS' V won the MVP for June at the Pop-K Top 10 K-chart on June 25, 2025, for his jazz track Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin). Earlier, on June 17, he was seen at a piano concert with well-known director Park Chan-wook and Oscar-winning actress Yoon Yeo-jeong.
Following his discharge from the mandatory military service, he joined the female dancer Lee Jung-lee for some TikTok videos. The dance videos circulated on social media and accumulated views of millions. Meanwhile, his track Singularity recorded one million sales on June 13, 2025.
BTS' Kim Taehyung was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.