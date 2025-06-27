"Unmatched influence"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung appears as a quiz question on Twice Jeongyeon’s 'The Inspector Show'

On June 26, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung appeared as a quiz question on Twice's Jeongyeon's The Inspector Show, exciting the fandom. During the show, the male artist's face was used as one of the questions. In response, the members answered that it was BTS' V and called him 'V Sunbaenim.'

Subsequently, the clip from the show where the members mentioned BTS' Kim Taehyung spread on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were thrilled watching the V and Twice crumbs. Many users also discussed the worldwide influence of the artist, and an X user tweeted:

"Unmatched influence of BTS' Kim Taehyung, he's everywhere."

The fandom speculated that BTS's Kim Taehyung might appear on Twice's Jeongyeon's show.

"there's been some bts mentions in jeongyeon's show. what if they teasing a member appearance?"- a fan reacted.

"Okey manifesting Taehyung will be the next guest in Jeongyeon's show,"- a fan shared.

" normal day for taehyung appearing on kshows,"- a fan commented.

The internet users expressed their desire to see TWICE members and Kim Taehyung in the same frame.

"Every twice members adore him a lot we want to see them in one frame with tae,"- a user reacted.

"Taehyung on twice show is coming closer. TRUST,"- a user mentioned.

"Yo, you’re a total game-changer,"- a user commented.

More about BTS's Kim Taehyung 's military discharge

On June 10, 2025, BTS' V was discharged from mandatory military service along with fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. During the discharge, he was asked by the media to say a few words. In response, he added:

"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful, I'm truly grateful."

He further elaborated that he wishes to see his fellow comrades get discharged without getting hurt.

"And as Sergeant Kim Namjoon also said, at our base, there remain many executive officers and brave soldiers who took great care of me. I hope you get discharged without getting hurt and train safely and get discharged safe and sound."

Recently, the Love Me Again singer was seen with director Park Chan-wook at a piano concert.

