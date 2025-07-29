American rapper Lil Baby (born Dominique Armani Jones) organized a massive Back to School fest at the West End Production Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025. It hosted over 4000 families and provided thousands with free stationery, books, uniforms, and other school supplies.

Ad

The event was organized in collaboration with Zaxby’s, Fanatics, Slim & Huskies, The Jessie Rose Project, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, and The Athlete’s Foot. It featured students of all ages, who enjoyed activities and games like a bounce house, carnival rides, on-site haircuts, face painting, and braiding services, among others.

Lil Baby also stopped by to spend time with the kids and click loads of selfies. Guests at the charity fest included civil rights attorney and board member of the Atlanta Board of Education, Eshe Collins, and several members of the Atlanta City Council.

Ad

Trending

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Baby has a net worth of $20 million. The Atlanta rapper's debut album, Harder Than Ever, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Since then, his work has regularly featured atop various charts, and the 30-year-old has collaborated with musicians like Lil Yachty, Lil Dur, Kodak Black, Young Thug, and the like.

In addition to music, Lil Baby has dipped his toes into fashion and real estate. He has launched the 4PF clothing brand and has also invested in a multitude of properties across Atlanta. The rapper is reportedly linked to the city's lifestyle and entertainment sectors.

Ad

As per Billboard, Lil Baby started the Back To School fest in 2021 in order to provide upliftment for families and youth in Atlanta. He spoke about the motivation behind the event in an interview with The Atlanta Voice during this weekend's fest.

“It means a lot to be able to come back and give back, because I know so much comes behind not having shoes and school utensils and stuff for school—because that be a lot of kids’ reason to steer off,” the Grammy winner said.

Ad

The outlet also spoke to Yolanda Hill, one of the parents in attendance at the event, who raved about the rapper for visiting the event, allegedly unlike others. Hill said that the community loved the rapper for the fest, stating that he should "keep doing what you are doing."

“A lot of artists just throw money and don’t really come to these types of events, but he came and actually stayed and showed face," she said.

Ad

The rapper also took photos with the children and remarked that he loved them as much as the kids loved him.

When Lil Baby opened up about his lack of financial knowledge early in his rapping career

2024 Rolling Loud Miami - Source: Getty

Lil Baby opened up about his problems with understanding the nuances of America's taxation system during a 2024 appearance on A Safe Place Podcast. The rapper revealed that he got over $100 million from deals and record labels at the initial stage of his career. However, he allegedly had no idea about how to pay his taxes.

Ad

“I done got over $100 million from labels and deals. Not one time nobody still haven’t told me how to pay my taxes. Nobody even never told me pay my taxes,” Lil Baby explained.

Lack of financial knowledge allegedly led to him not paying taxes during the first two years of his life. The musician said that he was "doing it so wrong," adding that his tax bills were very high since he was "on some hustling sh*t" where he saved all his money.

Ad

However, he noted that the more money he saved, the more money he owed the IRS. The rapper also said that he wasn't aware that he needed to spend his money so he could "save money on your taxes." He concluded by revealing that he sought financial advice from Rick Ross and 21 Savage after the initial hurdle.

“Only thing I knew how to do was spending… I started looking at the people that I saw with the right business,” he said.

Ad

Historically, several musicians have struggled with taxes in the past. For instance, Fat Joe spent four months in prison for failing to pay taxes on over $3 million in earnings. Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three months in prison for tax evasion. Baby explained that he tries to warn upcoming rappers to take their taxes seriously.

Read More: "He just broke his own code"- Fans react to viral pictures of Lil Baby's thigh tattoos

"He didn't even catch her" — Internet reacts to female fan fainting at Lil Baby's meet-and-greet after seeing him first time in person

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More