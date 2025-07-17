"He just broke his own code"- Fans react to viral pictures of Lil Baby's thigh tattoos

Lil Baby has recently gotten some new tattoos, and they are now grabbing a lot of attention on social media. Notably, the tattoo was revealed in a new lineup of pictures added by Lil in his new Instagram post on July 14, 2025.

The rapper and singer added three photos flaunting the tattoos on his thighs, starting with a snap that was captured in an indoor location. Lil was spotted wearing shorts alongside a white cap and a chain around his neck. Another tattoo, featuring the word CBFW, appeared on his left leg at the same time.

This was followed by two more photos, with one of them seemingly taken during an event and the other one captured outside. The latter one featured Lil surrounded by a few luxurious cars. The caption of the post reads:

“Back In That Mode.”

Moreover, Say Cheese also acquired another photo of the tattoos, which featured the words 90s and Baby. Although Lil Baby has not addressed anything about the tattoos, netizens took to the comments section of Say Cheese’s post on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

One of the users referred to Lil’s comments about tattoos in the past, including an interview with Hip Hop Now around three years ago, stating that he does not want them to “interfere with his money.” The user addressed the fact that Lil Baby broke his rule of not getting a tattoo and wrote:

“Did More than 3 interviews saying getting tattoos is a thug thing and now this? He just broke his own code [laughing emoji].”

Similar responses continued, where people recalled Lil’s interviews related to tattoos. A user claimed that Lil got the tattoos due to “peer pressure,” alongside another questioning why his tattoo was so important for everyone.

“Lol, I thought he said tattoos is for thugs, that he ain’t a thug,” a user wrote on X.

“He bowed to peer pressure,” another netizen stated.

“Why does it matter,” an X reaction mentioned.

Lil Baby’s fans also stepped in and started praising the tattoo, with some of them calling it cool and another advising Lil to get one on his forearm.

“The one on the calf cool but those two on the thighs is kinda crazy,” one of the reactions reads.

“Get w nice forearm tattoo those ones are spicy…” an X user reacted.

Lil Baby opened up on the reasons for not having tattoos a few years ago

As mentioned, the Atlanta, Georgia native’s photos featuring his tattoos have been creating headlines for some time. While this is the first time the public witnessed his tattoos, Lil has opened up about not getting a tattoo on any occasion in the past.

Back in 2020, Lil Baby told The New York Times during a conversation that he never saw himself becoming a rapper, due to which he does not have any tattoos. He explained the same by saying:

“I always knew I was going to run my money up, and I was going to have to go sit in front of some people to do something with my money. And I didn’t want them to look at me like a dope boy. I had to keep my appearance straight. I literally said, ‘When I sit down in front of these white folks, I don’t want to have no tattoos.’ In a way, it’s still that today.”

Lil mentioned that he does not want to have any tattoos on his face when he is sitting down for a meeting. He further stated that the other side might think of something else if he goes in front of them with tattoos.

Lil Baby’s new album Dominique is scheduled to be released sometime this year. Although a specific date has not been confirmed, Lil has released another album, WHAM, in January 2025.

