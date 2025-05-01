‘Gangnam Style’ and ‘Baby Shark’ make The New York Times' list of internet-defining videos in YouTube’s 20-year history

YouTube turned 20 on April 23, 2025, and to commemorate the same, The New York Times picked 18 standout points that marked the platform’s journey. Among them were two viral videos from South Korea.

First is PSY's Gangnam Style, and the second is the children’s tune Baby Shark. Both are noted for their wide reach and influence on digital trends. Gangnam Style, released in mid-2012, was the first video on the web to hit a billion views before the year ended.

The NYT identified this as a landmark in online viewership. At the same time, Baby Shark stood out for breaking viewership records. Created by SmartStudy, a Seoul-based kids’ media firm, and launched under its Pinkfong label, the original version was posted in late 2015.

A new edit with updated rhythms was dropped in June 2016. By late 2020, Baby Shark had climbed to the top as YouTube’s most-watched clip, now boasting over 15.8 billion views.

PSY's Gangnam Style and Baby Shark redefined YouTube's viral content

PSY's Gangnam Style was released in 2012 and became a global sensation soon after its release, dominating charts across the world. The song also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

The K-pop hit ruled the year-end World Digital Song Sales chart in 2012 and 2013, and in 2019, Billboard named it one of the Songs That Defined the Decade. The track, along with its choreography and performance, was entirely developed by PSY.

In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, the South Korean artist stated that while the song was in line with his previous work, its massive success was still unclear.

"The songs are written by the same person, the dance moves are by the same person and they’re performed by the same person. Everything’s the same, but what was so special about that one song?," the now 47-year-old artist wondered.

After Gangnam Style, PSY released Gentleman in April 2013. The song didn’t experience quite the same explosive ascent as Gangnam Style, but it still garnered 1.6 billion views (as of now).

His 2012 track Oppa Is Just My Style, a remix of his earlier hit with a female twist from Hyuna, accumulated 844 million views. Likewise, 2015's Daddy, featuring 2NE1’s CL, continued this streak, amassing 749 million views.

The rise of Baby Shark, on the other hand, introduced an entirely different form of viral content. Its catchy refrain and fun visuals captivated children worldwide, quickly becoming the most-viewed clip on YouTube, a position it still maintains. By April 2025, the video had accumulated over 15.82 billion views.

Later, Pinkfong expanded the Baby Shark universe even further. In 2020, they introduced a kids’ animated show called Baby Shark’s Big Show!, which made its debut on Nickelodeon in the United States.

YouTube’s journey began with a simple clip shot at the San Diego Zoo. Uploaded in April 2005 by co-founder Jawed Karim, Me at the zoo, became the platform’s very first video and was later included on the list. The entire roster highlighted major shifts that helped YouTube evolve from a modest video hub into a worldwide digital giant.

