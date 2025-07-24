"You a hurt h*e, but get over it man" — Rick Ross and 50 Cent yacht video beef explored as former claps back

Rick Ross recently shared his response to 50 Cent’s deleted social media post, which referred to a video in which the former was reportedly hugging another individual on a yacht, as per Complex.While Ross hasn’t said where the video was taken, 50 Cent shared a yacht selfie on Instagram on July 23, 2025. That same day, Ross posted an Instagram Story seemingly mocking Cent for being so focused on his life.The Instagram video, which was also shared by DJ Akademiks on the same platform, showed Rick Ross smoking and drinking in a swimming pool, as he said:“We know you may have been hurt. You a hurt h*e, but get over it, man, Enjoy your glass of fine bubbles, and move on in life. Be happy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the caption of 50 Cent’s original post featured him claiming that the yacht video where Rick reportedly appeared was not created through AI. Also known as Curtis James Jackson III, he addressed the individual who was spotted with the rapper, and wrote:“Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat!”Rick Ross responded to the rumors of him hugging a man in his Instagram Story and said in the clip:“You see me out on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman, and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. I mean, what are you insinuating here.”Meanwhile, Rick did not reveal the identity of the woman he was referring to in the video. The clip initially went viral on TikTok, and further updates are currently awaited on who exactly shared the video at first.Rick Ross and 50 Cent’s beef grabbed attention for another reason this year View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe dispute between both artists dates back to the early 2000s, and it created headlines in March 2025 when Rick Ross responded to 50 Cent for a social media post. Notably, Curtis criticized Ross at the time for performing at the Millennium Tour.Curtis claimed on his Instagram post that Ross cannot sell tickets for a show, and Rick Ross replied by addressing the problems that emerged while 50 Cent was establishing the G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. Say Cheese TV obtained a video of Ross where he said that the studio was being made on the “cheapest land” and added:“You thought you was gonna be able to do it. You thought you was gonna be able to get them loans – what’s wrong? What’s taking so long?”Rick Ross also referred to 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, saying that he needs to make her his “walking star.” Ross repeated the fact that the G-Unit Studio has not been established until now and requested Curtis not to leave Louisiana. Ross further stated:“Don’t quit like that because you show ni***s the picture of how you wanted it to look. We call it renderings. You had the renderings, then you tried to go get them loans and ain’t nobody loan you that money.”As mentioned, Rick has already responded to 50 Cent’s deleted Instagram post, referring to a viral video taken on a yacht. However, the latter is yet to reply to the same.