"Get this man some help" — Netizens react to Kodak Black going on TikTok live with bloodshot eyes and barely speaking

A video of Kodak Black on a TikTok live session had been circulating across the internet. The video was posted on X by @mymixtapez on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. In the clip, Black was seen with bloodshot eyes and was barely speaking. The clip had a caption written over it that read:

"Kodak on TT live tweaking?"

The X video gained massive traction on the social media platform. More than 8,800 people liked the clip, while approximately 2 million netizens viewed it.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black's demeanor in the video raised concerns among many. Many netizens suggested that he should seek help. Here are a few responses found online under the viral video. One user wrote on X:

"Get this man some help…"

Another netizen tweeted:

"Only time a man is truly cared for is when he’s in the grave."

"Damn, hope Kodak gets the help he needs fr," added a tweet.

"Hope he makes it thru," stated a netizen.

Other X users posted similar tweets and expressed concerns for the rapper. One user noted:

"This really hurts my heart."

"He has to want to get help," wrote another one.

"It's been time for him to get help. The man is a junkie smh," read a post.

Kodak Black previously gained attention after a video of him sitting on the streets eating chicken wings went viral

This was not the first time that a peculiar video of Kodak Black went viral on the internet. Back in February 2025, a clip of him sitting in the middle of the road and eating chicken wings went viral. The rapper was further seen wearing a Donda chain and showcased odd behavior, according to reports by Filmfare.com.

Seeing the rapper in such a state, aggressively licking his fingers while eating, fans expressed concern. Many wondered if he was going through some mental health issues. Amid these speculations, Kanye West stood up and offered help to Black. Ye even clarified that he wanted to help Black, not because of the Donda chain, but because he felt he had to do it. Ye said:

"I'm going to take a flight to Atlanta right now and do something. So anybody that’s already down in Atlanta that knows him and knows anything, right now I need y’all man to really go and do something."

Ye even announced that he was going to fly to Atlanta to help Kodak Black. The gesture by Ye did not go unnoticed by Black, who later thanked him during an Instagram live session. Black even praised him for being a supportive human being. Black even highlighted that Ye had been supportive of Sean "Diddy" Combs as well, despite all the allegations against him.

It was only later that Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that the rapper was doing fine and he wasn't even on drugs in the video. According to Cohen, the artist was filming a b-roll for an upcoming music video.

As for the latest video of Kodak Black, the context behind the same is currently unclear. The artist has yet to open up about this.

