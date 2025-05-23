"Omg boxers on boxers" — Internet reacts to Kodak Black running around shirtless with a samurai sword

X page @nojumper recently posted a snippet of rapper Kodak Black running around shirtless with a samurai sword on May 23, 2025. In the video, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, is seen running in a garden-like area of J.W. Marriott, San Antonio Hill Country. He sported printed boxers, while attempting to scrape off the flowers and mud with the sword.

The video garnered over 100K views, as netizens quickly took to the social media platform to express their views on Kodak's antics. One of the X users commented on the rapper wearing dual boxers, tweeting:

"Omg boxers on boxers, someone please help yak!"

"It’s the double boxers for me😭," an X user commented.

"Boxers over top of boxers is crazy," another X user mentioned.

On the other hand, some internet users expressed concern for the rapper, speculating that he was using drugs.

"Kodak is too rich and on the best drugs that's making him loose it, by the time he is 40, he will start to look and 🦜 talk like Ozzy Osbourne (fried )," an internet user said.

"There's a new drug in the market that they're testing on him. That's why we getting all these videos in the first place," another internet user stated.

Additionally, some netizens connected Kodak Black's behavior in the video to being an anime fan.

"Kodak black living his best anime crossover life, i respect the commitment," a netizen remarked.

"Leaked footage of a new hashira in demon slayer," another netizen expressed, referring to a Japanese anime series.

Kodak Black's lawyer announces rapper's plan to sue former partner over abuse allegations

On May 4, 2025, Kodak Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, took to Instagram to address the allegations levied against the rapper by Maranda Johnson. According to a report by People dated January 25, 2025, Maranda Johnson is the mother of Kodak's son Prince Kapri and daughter Queen Yuri.

She took to her Instagram Story on May 3, 2025, and dubbed the rapper a "dead beat BD." Maranda claimed to be handling everything by herself physically and financially. Additionally, she mentioned that she was scared of Kodak, accusing the rapper of sending someone to throw acid at her while she was hosting an event.

In the Instagram post clarifying his client's name, Bradford Cohen claimed that Maranda's allegations were "made up stories." The attorney said that there was evidence of Kodak Black paying money for his children and buying them gifts.

Kodak's lawyer mentioned the grounds on which the rapper was going to sue her, citing defamation. Cohen also mentioned that Maranda will be facing a lawsuit for damage of more than $150,000 that "she did to 7 cars and smashing a window of the house that had his kids inside."

The lawyer added that Maranda Johnson fought another mother of Kodak's child and hurt both the child and the mother at a party for his daughter that "Kodak Black paid thousands of dollars for."

In other news, Kodak recently created an atmosphere of concern among his fans after referring to himself as a "young n***a with a meth habit" in the latest On The Radar episode. For the unversed, the rapper was accused and arrested on charges of possession of cocaine in 2023.

