What is Waka Flocka Flame's net worth? Rapper reportedly boasted about his millionaire status during an altercation with a guard at Surf Lodge club

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his entourage were reportedly kicked out of The Surf Lodge Club in Montauk following a verbal altercation with staff on July 20, 2025. According to an exclusive report from Page Six, published on July 21, the rapper, whose real name is Joaquin James Malphurs, tried to enter the restaurant/club through a side entrance while fire marshals were managing the main entrance.An insider told Page Six that Waka and his 14-person team were stopped at the side entrance and denied entry, which allegedly led to a heated reaction from the rapper. Although the crew was eventually allowed into the venue, Waka reportedly got into another confrontation with the staff inside. The source alleged the rapper told the manager:“I’m worth $20 million. Do you know who I am?”However, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Waka Flocka Flame's current estimated net worth is $7 million. The rapper has released two solo albums, Flockaveli (2010) and Triple F Life: Friends, Fans &amp; Family (2012), and one joint album with Gucci Mane titled Ferrari Boyz in 2011.Beyond music, he has television credits that include appearances on reality series such as Love &amp; Hip Hop: Atlanta and Waka &amp; Tammy: What The Flocka. The latter followed his life with his now ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, and aired for three seasons between 2020 and 2022, with the third season focusing on their separation and co-parenting journey with their daughter.Exploring Waka Flocka Flame's recent altercationAccording to Page Six, Waka Flocka Flame and his crew were invited to The Surf Lodge following his performance at the Bounce Beach Club. A source told the publication that the rapper and his entourage sidestepped the main entrance and attempted to enter the club through the side door but were stopped by security.This reportedly angered the rapper, who allegedly &quot;berated&quot; the security. The source claimed:“Waka berated the guard. He was saying, ‘Go f**k yourself, you’re a d*ck.’ He said ‘f**k’ a thousand times.”The source also stated that Waka and his team were eventually allowed into the lodge, with the manager and other staff attempting to de-escalate the situation by explaining that security was only doing their job.However, Waka Flocka Flame reportedly &quot;stormed back outside&quot; to continue the supposed verbal altercation with the security. The source alleged that one of Waka's people used a homophobic slur against the security, prompting the lodge's manager to step in once again to calm the situation. It was at this point, the source claimed, that the rapper boasted about his supposed net worth, saying he was worth $20 million.Waka Flocka Flame was reportedly asked to leave the venue after the altercation, which lasted less than three minutes. In a statement to Page Six, the venue's management condemned the rapper's behavior, stating:“It’s simply not okay to treat staff with disrespect no matter who you are. It would have been nice to have him join us for the festivities, but not at the cost of mistreating [our] teammates.”In other news, Waka Flocka Flame reportedly headlined the 2025 Light the Fountain event at the University of North Alabama's Spring Concert in April 2025. The Atlanta rapper, famously known for tracks such as No Hands and Hard in da Paint, was joined by Alabama-based rapper Big Yavo.