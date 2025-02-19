Why was Lil Tjay escorted out of Madison Square Garden? Viral footage of rapper spitting on a guard explored

On Tuesday, February 18, two video clips of Lil Tjay spitting on a security guard surfaced online, which caused a stir on social media. The clip was taken at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, where a WBO World Lightweight Championship match was hosted on February 14.

Lil Tjay attended the match with friends. While posing for a photo, he accidentally knocked off a light from a railing. A security guard gently moved him away, while his entourage insisted it was an accident, repeatedly saying, "He didn't mean to do it."

In the second video clip, the situation had escalated into a scuffle, where the Zoo York rapper was seen trying to get into an altercation with the security guard, seemingly telling him, "I will f**k you up," AllHipHop reported.

A friend of Lil Tjay's immediately stepped in to defuse the situation, when the Foster Baby rapper leaned forward to spit at the security guard. He even attempted to strike him before another security guard appeared, escorting him out of the venue in a bear hug.

A video clip of the incident posted to X by @XXL has since gone viral, receiving more than 3.3 million views, 14K likes, and 1K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Spitting on another person is a line that should never be crossed. It’s so nasty and cowardice." - commented an X user.

"This n***a was raised by hyenas or something" - wrote another one.

"@liltjay you waited for your boy to get infront so you can spit on that dude. nah you super down lmfao" - added a third netizen.

Some of them even claimed that Lil Tjay's period of fame was up and was constantly in the limelight for his "reckless" and "undisciplined" behavior.

"A cornball whose 15 mins of fame are up. Nothing ever music related just straight being reckless and undisciplined. You’d think after being shot up, you’d approach life differently." - replied a fourth user.

"Everytime you see lil j tjay now it’s for dumbshit and never music, shit crazy" - wrote a fifth one.

"Absolutely disgusting little rat. This is the most heinous thing a “man” can do. I hope he has elders who are able to teach him some life lessons before it’s too late" - posted a sixth netizen.

The match taking place at the Madison Square Garden on the day of the incident was between Keyhshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk.

Lil Tjay has allegedly been banned from the Madison Square Garden after the incident

Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Four days after the spitting incident took place at Madison Square Garden, TMZ reported that Lil Tjay was now banned from the venue as a consequence.

MSG told the media:

"Our policy is that patrons that engage in confrontational and disruptive behavior will be escorted out and banned from all MSG properties."

TMZ's sources also revealed that aside from the scuffle, Tjay and his crew also pushed through crowds to get to the ringside, even when they didn't have the VIP clearance to enter that area.

This isn't the first time Lil Tjay has made headlines for his reckless behavior. In January 2025, he threatened to "smack" fellow rapper, Offset, in a text message because of an alleged gambling debt of $10K.

