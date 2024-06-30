A review of the new Offset and Gunna single ‘Style Rare’

Offset and Gunna teamed up to deliver a new trap single Style Rare, on Friday, June 28, 2024. The single was distributed to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Motown Records and UMG Recordings Inc.

Style Rare marked the duo's second career collaboration and was released with a music video that featured trippy and distorted visuals matching the track's vibes. Offset and Gunna had previously collaborated on prada dem from the latter's latest LP.

Set took to Instagram to announce the release of Style Rare (Feat. Gunna) with a reel that clipped a scene from the music video. It showed the rapper referencing the last line from the song's hook in the caption for the post.

Trending

"Play with these racks ima ball player."

Many believe Style Rare to be the lead single for Set's upcoming third studio album. The album was initially scheduled to be released in February, but the rapper and his team have yet to confirm this.

Breaking down Offset and Gunna's latest collaboration on 'Style Rare'

Set and Wunna very likely gave fans a taste of what a collaboration album between the artists would sound like with the release of their new single. Each rapper effectively bounces off the other's flow and cadence on Style Rare, creating a rememberable trap record, with production credits to Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

With braggadocious bars and luxurious visuals, Style Rare keeps listeners enticed for a complete runtime of 3:28 minutes. The most notable themes highlighted in this record have been listed below:

Wealth

Luxury

Lifestyle

Fashion

Swag

Status

Influence

Brotherhood

Loyalty

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

A screenshot of the music video for Offset and Gunna's new collaboration 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"VS stones / Sit back, stroll one / Pull up, Rolls truck / I'm rocking the rose one / Platinum stones / I'm out havin' stones, yeah / Stick on a chrome, yeah / I got this s--t on, yeah"

The chorus opens with Offset and Gunna going back and forth, seemingly flexing a highly sought-after lifestyle, delivering bars about their expensive cars and jewelry.

"I got this s--t on now / They peep how your style rare / A fifty on eyewear / I sit through the skies, yeah / I spin every time / Look at they faces, they all stare / Ten thousand a dime / Play with thesе racks, I'm a ball player"

The final few bars of the hook start with Gunna highlighting his style and sense of fashion, with the rapper sporting a large black coat and boots matched with expensive accessories.

Offset's contribution remains limited to his wealth and status. He expresses how the massive amount of money he's made in his career also leads him to "play" with his riches, drawing the comparison between himself and a basketball player on the final line.

(Verse 1)

Offset in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"Flow like a buttеrfly, Lambo' the V / I take her shoppin', the pair of the Cs / You see me poppin', they starin' at me / This ring, it cost me a heroin, a key / I told my dentist to carat my teeth"

Offset delivers the first verse of the song by interpolating Muhammad Ali's iconic catchphrase, "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee." However, the Migos star substitutes words that reference his skill as a rapper and his elevated status of wealth.

Offset in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"We rockin' the Bottega V, this Margiela 2003 / Push start it, you know I ain't lease, baguettes / I'm cool on her, I'm the catch / She do what I say, she gon' fetch / I'm in this s--t without regrets"

Set proceeds to deliver similar lines that highlight his expensive fashion taste, referencing brands like Bottega and Maison Margiela. The rapper also uses a double entendre when alluding to him being the "catch" in a relationship, given his luxurious lifestyle.

Offset in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"Just me in my coupe, ISS / I drip when I walk, I'm possessed / This rose look good on my flesh / These Rolls Royce back to back, yes / I'm floatin' on that s--t like a jet ski / Come on, a b---h can't text me / In Florence, Dubai next week / She chocolate, she like Nestlé / Got broccoli, pockets is healthy / Binoculars, and they Balenci"

The following bar appears to highlight his status in the rap industry, with Offset flexing his rose gold chains and multiple Ross Royce's.

He also expresses his affinity toward traveling across the world, highlighting how, although he's currently in Florence, South Carolina, he's preparing to fly out to Dubai "next week".

Offset and Gunna in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"What the lick read? I'm tryna make two-hundred Ms, please / A hunnid, walk 'round with ten of these"

Set ends his verse by expressing a desire to accumulate a large amount of wealth in his career, citing his intention to make 200 million dollars. The rapper then immediately floats into Style Rare's hook.

(Verse 2)

Gunna in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"Won't trade my team, I could never be a traitor / Like Raiders, we ball, never thought they would raid us / Young Gunna 'bout to drop, I'm in labor / Been puttin' in this labor, I ain't askin' for favors / Droppin' me a smash, smash potatoes"

Listeners are then introduced to Gunna's solo performance, opening on Style Rare's second verse. The lines allude to the several allegations of him snitching that resulted from his early release after accepting an Alford plea deal in the YSL RICO trial.

The rapper claims he would never "trade" his team, citing his unwavering loyalty as a key factor in why he could never be called a "traitor". Gunna also expresses how he's been putting in the work and hints at potentially dropping more music in bars that follow.

Gunna in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"F--kin' on bae, got her a-- tangled / No interviews, ask me later / Like Takeoff, I rather be rich than famous, yes / Might go cop Jojo the Patek / I'm known to be cool and collect"

Gunna spends the next bar highlighting his affluent nature by wishing to purchase a Patek Philippe watch for one of his friends, Jojo. He also brings up the former Migo star, Takeoff, when suggesting they're both similar since he too would rather be rich than famous. This is an attitude the late rapper would publicly reflect on multiple times during his rise to success.

This line also appears to allude to Takeoff's hook on the track Rich Then Famous, included as part of the official tracklist for Migo's third mixtape YRN, which was released in 2013.

Gunna in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"My diamonds and gold in a chest, a Damier Louis V chest / Put it on, I can go Damier, R.I.P. Virgil, he gave me the credit / Ten years from now, look back on this s--t and I promise I'm doin' my best / That growth, they see as iconic"

Gunna proceeds to shout out the former CEO of Milan-based fashion brand Off-White, Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021. The rapper highlights their friendly relationship, citing how Virgil respected and gave the rapper a lot of credit for his sense of fashion.

He follows this line by expressing that "ten years" from today, the hip-hop industry will look back at Gunna's career and finally accept his influence and "growth" as iconic.

Offset and Gunna in the music video for 'Style Rare' (Image via YouTube/@ OFFSETYRN)

"Let's go, let's count up this money / Good loaf, the bread and the butter / Good toast, now ain't that ironic / I'm diggin' in her p---y and throat / And she hate when I go, she hooked on like phonics / I float, I'm smokin' on this chronic / These diamonds hit when it's sunny"

Wunna's final couple of bars on this track reference his lead single, Bread & Butter, from his fourth studio album A Gift & a Curse, which was released more than a year ago on June 15, 2023.

This callback is used along with lines filled with luxury references that appear to highlight how the rapper's life has changed since his early days in the hip-hop industry. Fans then receive the final delivery of the duo's hook on Style Rare before the track ends.

During a conversation with TMZ Hip Hop in November 2023, Offset mentioned his intention to release a new album that will feature production credited to his oldest son, Jordan.

Although fans didn't receive this project in February, as announced by the rapper, Gunna did release his fifth studio album, titled One of Wun last month, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Global 200 album charts.