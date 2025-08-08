  • home icon
  • "The song was more shocking to me " - JID weighs in on how J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar affected the camp

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:49 GMT
J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In Concert - Source: Getty
JID recently shared his thoughts on J Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar during the latter's feud with Drake last year. He defended Cole's decision to apologize, while also speaking in favor of his treatment of Dreamville artists.

In an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast on August 8, JID shared his thoughts on J Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar. JID said:

"I am not mad at him for apologizing. But the song was more shocking to me. Cause I am like, n*gga, ya voice?"

He further defended Cole's decision to apologize, adding:

"I'm just saying. If we want to speak to real s**t in the industry, if we want to talk about an apology, apologize 30 more times. That is the greatest n***a on f***ing Earth. In this predatory-a** industry. N***a was blessed in the most unimaginable, selfless... You ain't have to do that. I know hella n***as who sold their subsidiaries or whatever and... Huh... For sure. That's one of the greatest things I've ever seen in music."
In April 2024, Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar at the Dreamville Festival for his track, 7 Minute Drill. The rap was aimed as a diss for Lamar following his jab at Drake and Cole in Like That. It was also the track that began Lamar and Drake's highly publicized feud last year, which Cole later bowed out of.

JID's comments were also in the context of Dreamville ending their distribution relationship with Universal recently. His views were similar to those of Bas, who claimed that J Cole and his camp shared the payout from the deal with their artists. JID applauded Cole for supporting every artist who was a part of Dreamville.

J. Cole's role in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud explained

2023 Dreamville Music Festival - Source: Getty
Kendrick Lamar's feud with J. Cole and Drake dates back to October 2023, when the latter released his album, For All The Dogs. In a collaborative track in the album, titled First Person Shooter, Cole and Drizzy rapped about the big three in the hip-hop industry. Cole named himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar as the "big three."

"Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot [Lamar]? Is it Aubrey [Drake]? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league," he rapped.

In March 2024, Lamar responded to Cole's comment in a hidden verse (now credited) in a collaborative track with Future and Metro Boomin, titled Like That.

"Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/ If he walk around with that stick, it ain't André 3K/ Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*cker the big three, ni**a, it's just big me," Lamar rapped in his verse.
K Dot also directly referred to Drake and J. Cole's track, rapping:

"F*ck sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches."

Two weeks later, J. Cole responded to Kendrick Lamar in his diss track, titled 7 Minute Drill, aimed at him. In the track, Cole took shots at K Dot's discography, claiming he fell off like the popular animated sitcom, The Simpsons. He also rapped that Lamar "wants some attention" and his albums are "tragic."

Meanwhile, Drake also hit back at Lamar, which began their months-long feud last year. The two rappers continued to throw shots at each other even until earlier this year. However, Cole quickly distanced himself from their feud by apologizing to K Dot soon after dropping his diss track.

During the Dreamville festival, J. Cole hinted that he was pressured to respond to Kendrick Lamar's diss track. He apologized to the rapper, claiming he felt "terrible" about releasing it. He said on stage:

"Y'all heard that bazooka that was dropped on the game, right? Boy, I must have had a thousand missed calls. Texts flooded. I was conflicted because... I know how I feel about my peers, these two [rappers] that I've been blessed to even stand beside... But the world want to see blood."

Cole also referred to Lamar as "one of the greatest", hoping he did not mind him releasing the track. The rapper then mentioned that the track would be removed from all streaming services, and he has kept his word.

Since then, Cole has not taken any shots at Drake or Lamar publicly.

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

Edited by Bharath S
