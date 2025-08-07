  • home icon
  "He's banking on himself" - DJ Akademiks explains why Drake doesn't give US artists any features anymore

"He's banking on himself" - DJ Akademiks explains why Drake doesn't give US artists any features anymore

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 07, 2025
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
DJ Akademiks explains why Drake doesn't feature US artists anymore

DJ Akademiks has often spoken in favor of Drake and shares updates concerning the rapper via his frequent livestreams. During a recent livestream, Akademiks explained why Drizzy has stopped giving U.S.-based artists features on his projects anymore.

In a clip of his recent livestream posted by a joebuddenclips/fanpage, DJ Akademiks reflected on why Drizzy wasn't giving features to American artists, stating:

"He's not trying to give nobody a feature. Drake don't seem to be wanting to collaborate with certain people, and I think he's banking on himself as they did bank on the fact that he's no longer needed."
Akademiks' claim followed a discussion alleging that Metro Boomin and Future's 2024 albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You featured sneak disses at Drizzy.

The podcaster mentioned that the albums represent Atlanta artists and tell how Drizzy helped artists like Future, the Migos, and 2 Chainz blow up back in the day, adding that they no longer require the One Dance rapper's support.

After a lengthy explanation about how arena tours had become the primary source of income for many artists, DJ Akademiks cited the example of Migos. He explained how Migos, who had done the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018, were getting tours regardless of Drake's presence.

Akademiks added that Kendrick Lamar's rap feud with Drizzy contributed to the escalation of the situation.

What went wrong between Metro Boomin and Drake? Details explored amid DJ Akademiks suggesting U.S.-based artists don't need Drizzy anymore

Drake and Metro Boomin have a history of successful collaborations, including tracks such as Mr. Right Now and No Complaints. Additionally, Metro Boomin was the executive producer on Drizzy and Future's 2015 album What a Time to Be Alive.

However, netizens and hip-hop tabloids speculated that Future and Metro Boomin were sneak-dissing Drizzy on their back-to-back albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You. Eventually, Metro Boomin set the record straight over the speculations in a GQ feature dated November 2024.

Commenting on the suggestive lyrics of the track Like That featuring Drizzy's rival Kendrick Lamar, reportedly being a response to Drake's First Person Shooter featuring J. Cole, Metro Boomin said:

“Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that. It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."
Drizzy&#039;s Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepapi)
Drizzy's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepapi)

He continued:

“But if you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day. It’s just regular s*it. This just happens to have an audience.”

Additionally, Metro Boomin expressed discontent over speculations involving his and Future's albums and that it was directed toward Drake. He stated that it wasn't fair for people to assume the artists spent 2 years on the project to diss Drizzy.

"What kind of s*it is that? You really think we are going to spend that much time, effort, resources on just trying to get at somebody on an album? Blowing budgets on two albums—going over budget? That’s some serious hate. Neither one of us rock like that.” Metro Boomin said

In other news, Drizzy has recently teased his upcoming album, Iceman, and released a single from the project called What Did I Miss? via a livestream on July 5, 2025.

