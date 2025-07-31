"Bro just wanna be in the discussion"- Internet reacts to Waka Flocka performing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us" before playing Drake's “Nokia"

A video of Waka Flocka rapping to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us before playing Drake's Nokia recently went viral on social media. The clip was presumably taken during Waka Flocka's set at SeaWorld's Summer Concert Series in San Diego on July 25.On July 30, 2025, The Art of Dialogue's official X page uploaded the clip in question, which showed Waka Flocka rapping along to Not Like Us and gesturing at the crowd to join him for the song's iconic parts. Following this, the rapper declared himself a Drake fan and played Nokia, the hit song from the Canadian rapper's joint Valentine's Day album with PartyNextDoor.The incident received mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user claiming Flocka just wanted to be included.&quot;Bro just wanna be in the discussion.&quot;Some netizens echoed similar sentiments, accusing Waka Flocka of being a clout chaser.&quot;He doing this for clout,&quot; one person posted.&quot;Clout chaser!&quot; another person added.&quot;Clout chasing is a disease,&quot; another user said.Others questioned why the rapper was performing other artists' songs instead of his own.&quot;Man Waka got a solid catalog fucc he performing they s**t for,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Your career must be that dead for u to perform songs that’s not even urs,&quot; someone else added.&quot;Not enough hits of his own or what?&quot; another person questioned.However, some noted that it was okay to like both songs and artists.&quot;And there should be NO issue with this. It's just songs,&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;Exactly they are just songs,&quot; another person added.&quot;Its okay to like both Artist guys,&quot; someone else commented.Exploring the success of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us took the world by storm following its release amid the rapper's high-profile rap battle with Drake in May 2024. The Mustard-produced track went viral, breaking record after record.According to Billboard, Not Like Us currently holds the record for the most weeks at the top of the Hot R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It also became the longest-charting rap song in Billboard Hot 100 history, logging 53 weeks. The song's music video, released in July 2024, currently has 378 million views on YouTube.Kendrick Lamar also won five Grammys for Not Like Us in February 2025, including Song and Record of the Year. The following week, the rapper performed the track at the Super Bowl Halftime show but chose to omit the &quot;certified p*dophile&quot; lyric.Despite its success, the song courted controversy after it became the focus of Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.As per The Guardian, Drake alleged that UMG “approved, published and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track” that was “intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal p*dophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response”.The lawsuit, filed in January 2025, was amended in April to include Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance, with Drake stating that the show:“Further solidified the public’s belief in the truth of the allegations against Drake … Not only did streams of the recording increase significantly following these two mega-cultural events, but threats against Drake and his family did as well.”Meanwhile, Drake's Nokia, which was released as part of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor in February 2025, earned the Hotline Bling rapper his 40th No. 1 on the radio ranking. The black-and-white music video, shot for IMAX by director Theo Skudra, currently has 33 million views on YouTube.In other news, both Kendrick Lamar and Drake are currently touring in Europe, albeit on separate tours.Kendrick Lamar and SZA are on their co-headlining &quot;Grand National Tour,&quot; with the next show scheduled for August 2 in Rome. Meanwhile, Drake is on his &quot;$ome $pecial $ongs 4 EU&quot; summer tour with PartyNextDoor and will perform in Amsterdam on July 31.