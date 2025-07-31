"I didn't get here by being a snake": Drake delivers a heartfelt speech, talking about his karma during his Amsterdam show 

On Wednesday, July 30, Drake and PartyNextDoor were in Amsterdam, where the duo performed at the Ziggo Dome that night. Towards the end of his setlist, Drizzy had a heart-to-heart with the audience, where he told them.&quot;No matter what you want out of this life, I hope you get everything that you want. But you should never give up, keep going. Not event giving you some preachy sh*t. I just want you to know, this might be the moment that you need to hear.&quot;Speaking about the core values that kept him going in life, the OVO rapper said:&quot;The biggest thing I can say to you is, I didn't get here by being a piece of sh*t. I didn't get here by being a snake. I didn't get here by being a d**khead. I got here by being good to people. Being nice to people. And my karma is straight. That's why I'm still on the stage in 2025.&quot;Drizzy went on to show his appreciation for his fans for their support, which got him where he is today. He added that the upcoming album that he was working on - mentioning Iceman - was also dedicated to them.Drake and PND have two more shows in the city - on Thursday and Saturday, respectively - before the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour travels to Antwerp in Belgium.Drake jokes about seeing his ex during his Manchester showBefore Drake's entourage traveled to Amsterdam, the last stop on his $$$4U tour was Manchester, where the Canadian rapper performed on July 25 and 26.In his last Manchester show on Friday, Drizzy had a strange fan interaction, as a woman stepped onto his path as the rapper was being serenaded to the stage, appearing to attempt to hug him.However, she was pulled aside by Drake's bodyguards, with the God's Plan rapper saying: &quot;I thought we knew each other for a second, crazy.&quot;As he continued to move forward, fist-bumping his fans, Drizzy added as a joke: &quot; I thought that was my ex.&quot; The entire video was captured by a concert-goer, who later uploaded it on social media, causing it to go viral.Unfortunately, Drizzy's Friday show in Manchester was not followed by another one on Monday (July 29) as initially scheduled.The rapper's rep announced on Sunday that the Monday show had to be cancelled over &quot;ferry scheduled and travel logistics,&quot; and that it was being rescheduled on August 5, with the same tickets being valid for the new show.Moving forward, Drake's ongoing tour is scheduled to make stops in European cities like Assago, Cologne, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Zurich, Paris, and Berlin, before concluding in Hamburg's Barclays Arena on September 23, 2025.While on tour, Drake also dropped a new song titled Which One, featuring English rapper Central Cee, who was also a featured guest in the rapper's Wireless Festival set. The song, which is currently at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 single chart, is the single off his new album, Iceman.