"Boy thought she was there for revenge" — Netizens react to Drake mistaking a female fan for an ex during an encounter

A clip from Drake’s Manchester concert went viral after he mistook a female fan for an ex-girlfriend. He’s currently on his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK” tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR, celebrating their joint Valentine’s Day album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The clip was filmed at his Co-Op Live show on July 25 or 26, 2025.The clip, posted to X by user @FearedBuck, showed the rapper climbing up the stands when a woman with red hair rushed towards him.The Canadian rapper stopped in his tracks, seemingly shocked, and the woman was moved by his security team. As he continued climbing the stairs, the rapper said:&quot;I thought we knew each other for a second...I thought that was my ex.&quot;The clip, which has since received 629K views on X, was met with hilarious responses from netizens, with one user claiming the rapper believed the woman was &quot;there for revenge, not a vibe.&quot;&quot;Drake got so much ex drama he can’t even tell a flirt from a flashback boy thought she was there for revenge, not a vibe.&quot;Luna west @lunawesttt1LINKDrake got so much ex drama he can’t even tell a flirt from a flashback 😭 boy thought she was there for revenge, not a vibeSeveral users commented on Drake's countenance, describing his reaction as &quot;flabbergasted&quot; and &quot;shocked.&quot;&quot;Bro genuinely started tweaking,&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;Lmao bro didn’t know what to do,&quot; another person added.&quot;Bro was flabbergasted for a second,&quot; someone else commented.&quot;He genuinely looked shocked af lmaoo,&quot; another user wrote.However, many questioned the fan's intention, wondering what she hoped to get out of the interaction.&quot;Girl probably thought tonight was her night and got completely aired lmao,&quot; one person posted.&quot;What did she think was going to happen,&quot; another person asked.&quot;That's a whole lot there. What did she really expect?&quot; someone else questioned.&quot;You just know that went so different in her head,&quot; another user said.Drake postponed a Manchester show due to &quot;travel logistics&quot;Drake recently postponed one of his Manchester shows due to &quot;travel logistics,&quot; as per a statement from the venue Co-Op Live. The show, initially scheduled for July 28, was pushed to August 5, with the statement adding that all tickets for the canceled date will remain valid for the new show.“Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled. The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night. All tickets remain valid for the new date—we can’t wait to see you there!” the statement read.Drake will now perform two back-to-back shows at Co-Op Live, as he already had a show scheduled for August 4. According to NME, the cancellation is seemingly due to the rapper's show in Sweden on July 27, which may have delayed the transportation of his crew and gear back to Manchester in time.Drake embarked on his &quot;$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK&quot; summer tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR in Birmingham on July 20. Additionally, the rappers are simultaneously on their &quot;$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU&quot; tour, with the first show in Amsterdam on July 30.The duo will travel from Amsterdam to Manchester for their back-to-back shows on August 4 and 5, before resuming their European leg in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 7. The tour is scheduled to wrap up in Hamburg, Germany, on September 23.In other news, Drake has officially canceled his previously postponed New Zealand and Australia tour dates, which were scheduled as part of his &quot;Anita Max Win Tour&quot; in February 2025. At the time, he had postponed the last few shows due to a &quot;scheduling conflict.&quot;However, on July 29, Live Nation Australia released a statement announcing the official cancellation of the postponed shows, adding that &quot;rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible.&quot;