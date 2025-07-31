"That sh*t sound like Canadian heat" — Joe Budden weighs in on what he thought of Drake and Central Cee's song "Which One" 

On Wednesday, July 30, a Joe Budden fan page on X tweeted a clip from a recent Joe Budden Network podcast, in which the co-hosts were discussing Drake's latest song, Which One, featuring English rapper Central Cee.While some of the co-hosts seemed to like the song, Budden himself appeared to be unimpressed by the collaboration, saying:&quot;That sh*t sound like Canadian heat... It sounded like a Canadian doing London heat. That's what it sounded like... shut the f**k up, ni**a. Bro, you're the same person who ignored a beef because a ni**a had accent.&quot;Although Joe Budden didn’t like Which One, the song has become popular, debuting at number 7 on the Billboard US Hot 100. According to HotNewHipHop, it’s Drake’s 84th Top 10 hit. In the song, he talks to a potential love interest, telling her why she stands out from her friends.Drizzy dropped Which One on YouTube last week (on July 25), which has since received 1.8 million views and 72K likes. It serves as the second single off his upcoming solo album, Iceman. Two days after the song was released, Central Cee made a TikTok video on it, featuring Drake and footballer Cole Palmer. The lyrics featured in the viral video say:&quot;God forbid a girl’s tryna have fun/ I got X, if you wanna take drugs/ You wanna have s*x or do you wanna make love/ Which one, which one, which one, which one?&quot;Before Which One, Central Cee and the Canadian rapper had previously collaborated on On The Radar Freestyle two years ago.Despite two singles from Iceman already released, Drake has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming album. It will mark the rapper's first solo project since his 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar.Drake rescheduled his Manchester show earlier this weekIn other Drake news, the rapper, who is currently on his co-headlining European tour with PND - $ome $pecial $hows 4 U - has postponed their third Manchester show, which was set to take place on Monday, July 28.According to NME, after performing in Manchester on Friday and Saturday, Drake traveled to Gothenburg, Sweden, for a Sunday show. This made it impossible for him and his team to return to Manchester in time for Monday’s show, so it was rescheduled to August 5.A statement from his team blamed &quot;unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics&quot; as the reason behind the show being rescheduled, telling concert-goers that their tickets would remain valid for the new date.On Tuesday, July 29, Drake's unfinished Australian tour from February 2025 was also cancelled. Drizzy's team had postponed 4 dates from the Anita Max Win Tour, which originally had 16 shows, for a later date at the time.However, their ticketing partner, Live Nation Australia, announced earlier this week that the remaining dates have now officially been cancelled, directing concert-goers about their refunds.