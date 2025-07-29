Are Drake's Australia and New Zealand tour dates postponed or canceled? Details explored 

On Tuesday, July 29, Live Nation Australia released a statement announcing that the remaining dates of Drake's Anita Max Win Tour—which began in February 2025—have now been cancelled.The Australian tour included 16 shows, out of which Drizzy performed 12, and the remaining four (initially scheduled to take place in March) were postponed at the time.The rapper's representatives cited &quot;scheduling conflicts&quot; as the reason behind it, adding that they were &quot;actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.&quot;However, after five months of no new updates, Live Nation Australia has shared in a statement:&quot;Live Nation Australia regrets to inform you that the previously postponed Drake shows in Australia and New Zealand have now been officially cancelled. Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible.&quot;The statement also claimed that the One Dance rapper will make arrangements to perform at the cancelled cities – Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand – as soon as he is able to.&quot;Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits. All purchases for the cancelled shows will receive a refund,&quot; the company stated.While Drake might not have been able to complete his last tour, the OVO rapper is currently on another one – the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour – along with PartyNextDoor. The European tour kicked off with Drizzy's triple headlining set at the Wireless Festival in London earlier this month (July 11-13).This tour supports his collaborative album with PND, $$$4U, which dropped earlier this year on Valentine's Day (February 14). Drake and PND will be performing in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome this week (July 30-August 2), before moving on to Manchester.Other cities included in Drake's current tour are Cologne, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Zurich, Berlin, Stockholm, Paris, Munich, Assago, and Hamburg, where it will conclude on September 23.Drake's Degrassi journey is being captured in a documentary, set to premiere at TIFF 2025In other news related to Drake, the Canadian rapper is set to make an appearance in Degrassi: Whatever It Takes – a documentary directed by Lisa Rideout – that follows his journey as a star in the show.Before his music career kicked off, Drake–then known as Aubrey Graham–had worked as an actor in Degrassi: The Next Generation, playing Jimmy Brooks in 145 episodes of the show (between 2001 and 2009).Brooks, who was partially paralyzed from a school shooting, ended up becoming one of the most memorable characters on the show. In 2021, writer James Hurst spoke to AV Club about it, recalling that Drizzy wasn't keen on his character. As reported by Billboard on July 28, 2025, Hurst said:&quot;There was a letter from a law firm in Toronto, and it was from Aubrey. It was an odd letter that said, ‘Aubrey Graham will not return to Degrassi season 6 as Jimmy Brooks unless his injury is healed, and he’s out of the wheelchair.’ I said, ‘Get him down here.’ He came in and was like, ‘What letter? I don’t know about that.’&quot;Hurst added that the God's Plan rapper eventually changed his mind, with the writer convincing him that his character &quot;was the coolest kid on the show&quot; since he was representing those who &quot;never get represented.&quot;Now, the documentary featuring Drizzy will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.Per Billboard, the showtimes for the Degrassi documentary will be announced by the second week of August. Meanwhile, the 2025 TIFF is set to be hosted between September 4 and 14.