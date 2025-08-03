“He’s right. They all use him for clout”- Netizens react as Drake posts cryptic message about artists who publicly talk about him

Drake appears to have taken a dig at artists who have publicly spoken about him in recent times. He suggested that they talk about him when they have an album coming out, allegedly to garner more eyeballs.The Canadian rapper uploaded several images and videos in a carousel post on Instagram on Saturday, August 2. These were from his shows, as well as some with his friends and acquaintances. In the caption, he wrote what appeared to be lyrics from a song from his upcoming album, Iceman.&quot;My first thought when they get to talking out the side of their mouth is never fear or doubt…it’s they obviously got an album coming out,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the post, fans online have reacted to this statement by Drizzy, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;He’s right. They all use him for clout&quot;&quot;They are just tryna get their self to trend so they can promote their album…fckin clout chasers!!!&quot; another commented.&quot;Lmao, bro js said facts,&quot; another wrote.Some users, however, pointed out that Drizzy also has an album scheduled to be released soon, as one tweeted:&quot;wait hold up. doesn’t he haven’t an album coming out rn and he’s been talking out the side of his mouth all summer now?&quot;&quot;Funny coming from a guy who drops subliminals every time someone else gets attention,&quot; another wrote.&quot;HES TALKING ABOUT HIMSELF 2025,&quot; another commented.Also Read: “I heard nothing beats it”: Fans react as Drake seemingly teases collab with ‘Jet2Holiday’ amid ongoing viral TikTok trendSome artists who recently spoke about DrakeGolden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors (Image Source: Getty)The Canadian rapper's caption hints at artists speaking about him, but it's unclear if it's meant to be a dig at someone specific. Regardless, let's take a look at a couple of artists who spoke about him.Waka Flocka, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, performed at SeaWorld in San Diego on July 26. During his set, he first played Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us before saying:&quot;Alright, I feel like Kendrick won, but I’m still a Drake fan, man.&quot;He then played Drizzy's Nokia, which was released in March this year.Meanwhile, American DJ Ebro, whose real name is Ibrahim Jamil Darden, spoke about hip-hop culture in a video uploaded on his Instagram on July 31. He mentioned that he is cool with the rappers he has critiqued in the past, but not with Drake. He also accused people of being fans of just an artist rather than being a supporter of the hip-hop culture.However, rapper Bas defended Drake in the comments, writing:&quot;My two cents, Ebro. Drake is among the most, if not the most, inclusive of artists our culture has put forth. Pushed countless rappers to the forefront, dancehall artists, afrobeats artists, R&amp;B artists, reggaeton, older artists, newer artists etc. I don’t get this “culture” narrative that’s persisted since the battle.&quot;He continued:&quot;If it’s the Canadian thing, Toronto a hour flight from NYC lol. I’d argue their culture and ethnic makeup is more akin to NYC than pretty much any city in the States. NYC, Toronto, London are a triumvirate culturally. Surely it’s not his pen? He’s arguably the greatest writer of a generation. So what is it ?&quot; he added.Bas comments on Ebro's video (Image credits: SS from Instagram/@oldmanebro)DJ Paul also shared his thoughts in the comments, defending the Passionfruit singer and hailing him as the &quot;best artist he's worked with&quot;.Also Read: “Pushed countless rappers to the forefront”: Bas defends Drake after Ebro Darden bashes the rapper