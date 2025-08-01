“I heard nothing beats it”: Fans react as Drake seemingly teases collab with ‘Jet2Holiday’ amid ongoing viral TikTok trend

On Thursday, July 31, Drake teased a collaboration with Jet2Holidays on his Instagram account. He is the latest celebrity to join the trend, following stars like Mariah Carey. Jet2Holidays has been trending lately because of one of its ads from 2024. The ad featured the tour company's discounted prices with the song Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne playing in the background. The tagline on the ad read:&quot;Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday.&quot;The ad has gone viral, and people have been sharing their travel and life mishaps to the Hold My Hand soundtrack online. Drake also teased a collaboration with the company, posting some photos of himself from the Jet2Holidays office on his Instagram on Thursday with the caption:&quot;From Jet2 to 2Jets ya musta mad&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:Mac9 @SoufParkMackLINKI heard nothing beats it&quot;Drake's new collab with Jet2Holidays sounds like a fun surprise. Can't wait to hear it!,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Drake really said “started from the runway now we here”. Can’t wait to see how he turns a holiday collab into a chart-topper,&quot; another commented.While some users mentioned Kendrick Lamar, with whom Drizzy has an ongoing beef, others said the trend is now over. One user tweeted:&quot;Whens the Kendrick collab gonna happen?&quot;&quot;Will Kendrick respond instant?&quot; another wrote.&quot;Joke over,&quot; another commented.Also Read: &quot;I didn't get here by being a snake&quot; - Drake delivers a heartfelt speech, talking about his karma during his Amsterdam show Drake joins a list of celebrities on the 'Jet2Holidays' trendDrizzy isn't the only celebrity to join the viral trend, with stars like Mariah Carey and Jeff Goldblum hopping on it as well.Mariah Carey announced her performance at Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom this Saturday (August 2) through a TikTok video. In the video, she was seen boarding a plane to the song, Hold My Hand, and the caption read:&quot;Nothing beats going to Brighton Pride!!&quot;Jet2 also commented on the post, writing:&quot;We belong together.&quot;Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum shared a voice-over video over the song, replacing &quot;Jet2&quot; with &quot;Jeff2&quot; and sharing information about the company's offers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: &quot;On brand tbh&quot; — Internet reacts to Mariah Carey naming herself when asked about which female divas she admires Jess Glynne slams Donald Trump and his administration for 'Jet2Holidays' trend usageThe singer of the viral song, Jess Glynne, slammed Donald Trump and the White House's use of the viral trend. She posted on her Instagram story on July 30:&quot;This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.&quot;This follows the White House's official Instagram account posting a reel with the viral song on July 30, accompanied by the caption:&quot;When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶 Nothing beats it!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reel showed several people being led out of a van and into a plane. These individuals were handcuffed both at their wrists and ankles and seemed to be getting deported. The faces of the federal officers in the video were blurred, but not those of the detainees.Also Read: Trump breaks silence on CBS and Paramount canceling Stephen Colbert's &quot;The Late Show&quot;, says he is not &quot;solely responsible&quot;