"Nicki count your days" - Fans react to SZA seemingly teasing new music as she posts video of working in the studio on Instagram Stories

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 05, 2025 13:37 GMT
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
SZA performing at the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty Images)

SZA recently took to social media to seemingly tease fans about new music launch by posting a video from a recording studio. The Kill Bill singer, who is currently co-headlining the "Grand National Tour" with Kendrick Lamar, last released the deluxe version of her Grammy-winning LP SOS, titled Lana, in December 2024.

On August 4, 2025, SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, posted on Instagram Story a clip from inside what appeared to be a recording studio. Fans were quick to speculate whether the singer was working on new music.

Trending

Several netizens believed that the potential new music might focus on her recent online spat with rapper Nicki Minaj, with one user tweeting:

"Nicki count your days."
Many netizens agreed with this sentiment, theorizing that the singer was working on a diss track targeting the Anaconda rapper.

"Oh Nicki it’s over for you," one person tweeted.
"OMG SHES MAKING A NICKI DISS TRACK," another person added.
"Oh that nicki diss track is coming," someone else commented.
"Hope she ain't recording a Nicki diss track," another user wrote.
However, others reiterated the insults Nicki Minaj posted about SZA on X amid their spat. Some of which included accusing the singer of using autotune and utilizing bots to advance her streams.

"Yodeling on auto tune," one person posted.
"First week sells 60K Bots will carry the streams The solo song will be sent to radio with like 30million repeat air play .!! And paid bots will be released on this app to push this under selling th*t," another person added.
"Tune up the autotune," someone else commented.
"Is she gonna add 30 more songs to Lana to become the most streamed album?" another user questioned.

Exploring the online beef between Nicki Minaj and SZA

The online feud between SZA and Nicki Minaj began on July 15, 2025, after Minaj seemingly called out Terrence "Punch" Henderson for allegedly bullying her online. For context, Punch is the president of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), where SZA is currently signed.

He was also the singer's former manager. Following Minaj's tweet about Punch, the Luther singer took to X to post about Mercury's retrograde and warned people not to "take the bait."

Minaj, who believed the singer was subtweeting her, unleashed a volley of tweets targeting her, taking shots at her looks and career. She accused SZA of allegedly drawing her freckles in various tweets and claimed the singer used autotune in her tracks.

B***h looking & sounding like she got stung by a f**king bee. dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles* #JusticeForDemoree,” Minaj wrote in one tweet.

In further tweets, Minaj claimed she was more successful than the singer. In one tweet, she accused the singer of badmouthing successful female artists in the past, only to turn around and be friendly with them to gain more opportunities.

She also accused SZA of being a "fake girl's girl" in response to an old video of Rihanna seemingly walking past SZA as the singer tried to get her attention. Meanwhile, SZA took to X to defend herself, posting that her tweet about Mercury's retrograde was not targeting anyone and adding that she only got involved in the spat after people started tagging her.

According to Cosmopolitan, the singer responded to Minaj's tweet about being a "fake girl's girl" with a comment of her own, alleging that the Tusa singer reached out to her team twice for features, only to be turned down. She also claimed that she wrote a line for the rapper's 2014 song Feeling Myself, featuring Beyoncé.

"Nicki . You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed," she wrote on X.

Following this, Minaj retorted that neither she nor Beyoncé wanted to sing the "s**t lyrics" that the singer wrote and kept passing it back and forth till Beyoncé firmly told Minaj to sing it.

Furthermore, the rapper claimed that she was initially meant to be featured in Drake's Rich Baby Daddy alongside Sexyy Red instead of SZA. However, she allegedly passed up the opportunity, which is why the Saturn singer seemingly got the feature.

The online spat escalated after other TDE affiliates got involved. On July 19, Nicki Minaj reached out to Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for help, claiming that TDE affiliate MackWop allegedly threatened her. According to NBC News, this came after MackWop reacted to her spat with SZA on a livestream and said:

“Hey, Nicki, relax, relax before you get put in a blender like your boy did.”
In the following posts, Minaj tagged both the FBI and the CIA for help, claiming that MackWop threatened her. She also tagged Luna in one post, and the congresswoman replied that she was willing to help Minaj, asking her to text her phone. It is unclear whether the authorities took any steps regarding this issue at the time of this article.

In other news, SZA and Kendrick Lamar will perform in Warsaw on August 6 as part of the European leg of their "Grand National Tour."

Edited by pratigya dhali
