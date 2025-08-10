“Bro got negative rizz”- Netizens react to Drake revealing gamer SSSniperWolf rejected him

Drake has revealed that he was rejected by SSSniperWolf. He said that he messaged the streamer on Instagram DM (Direct Message), but was rejected.Drizzy appeared on Adin Ross' stream on Saturday, August 9. During the stream, he asked Ross if he was the one who told him to message SSSniperWolf, whose real name is Alia &quot;Lia&quot; Shelesh. Ross first denied, but then said he was unsure.When asked what happened after he messaged her, the Canadian rapper answered:&quot;She told me that she had a man. Then I was like, ‘Woah!’. I was like, ‘Can we fight to the death?’ And then I think that was the end of the DM.&quot;Fans online have reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;Bro got negative rizz&quot;Nukeclear W1nter☢️ @Gamer4life111LINK@DramaAlert Bro got negative rizz&quot;Drake collecting L's faster than he collects streaming royalties,&quot; another wrote.Yuri⚡️ @YuriixyzLINK@DramaAlert Drake collecting L's faster than he collects streaming royalties&quot;Who cares, he's still bigger and better than Kendrick,&quot; another commented.Leaf @LeafMetaXLINK@DramaAlert Who cares, he's still bigger and better than KendrickSome users also took a dig at SSSniperWolf for rejecting the Canadian rapper, as one tweeted:&quot;Ghosting Drake while being irrelevant and pushing 30 is wild.&quot;Gurmut @GurmutPLINK@DramaAlert Ghosting Drake while being irrelevant and pushing 30 is wild.&quot;That’s pure dumb luck! He dodged the biggest bullet,&quot; another wrote.Twitch Cold_War_Goat @ColdWarGoatLINK@DramaAlert That’s pure dumb luck! He dodged the biggest bullet&quot;sniper wolf not going for it,&quot; another commented.𝓢𝓞𝓛𝓞 @25solooLINK@DramaAlert sniper wolf not going for it 😭😭SSSniperWolf, or Alia &quot;Lia&quot; Shelesh, is an American-British YouTuber who started making videos about gaming and other topics in 2011. She has over 35 million subscribers on the platform at the time of writing.Drake recently posted himself enjoying a walk in BelgiumWireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)The Canadian rapper is currently on a European tour with PartyNextDoor as they perform their collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. They performed in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 8. The morning after, Drizzy uploaded a story on his Instagram account of himself walking about the city, as caught by @realalmightee on X.&quot;It's mad chill tonight. I'm in Brussels...literally out here, outsideness, just walking down the roads, nobody even knows I'm here...this is a nice spot right here. Outisdeness, look...love taking a walk, I love taking a walk. Shoutout to Belgium, showed love tonight,&quot; he said in the video.The two artists will next be performing at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, August 12.Also Read: &quot;Bro is shocked by doing a normal thing&quot; - Netizens react to Drake being amused that no one recognizes him as he walked on the streets of BrusselsDrake's Manchester show was postponedThe One Dance singer started the tour in Birmingham before moving to Manchester. However, his show in Manchester, which was scheduled for July 28, was postponed due to a logistical issue. The venue, Co-Op Live, put out a statement on July 27 that read (via Rolling Stone):“Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled. The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night. All tickets remain valid for the new date—we can’t wait to see you there!”Drizzy eventually performed at the venue on August 4. The rapper's current tour will end in Hamburg, Germany, on September 23. He is also gearing up for the release of his album, Iceman.Also Read: &quot;Certified baller meets Certified Lover Boy&quot;: Fans react as football player Erling Haaland attends Drake Manchester concert