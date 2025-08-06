"Certified baller meets Certified Lover Boy": Fans react as football player Erling Haaland attends Drake Manchester concert

On Tuesday, August 5, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland attended Drake's concert in Manchester and shared some stories from the event on his Snapchat account. A caption on one of his stories read, as shared by Akademiks TV, read:&quot;Tired and ready for sleep after listening to at least 30 bangers&quot;The concert at Co-Op Live was initially scheduled for July 28 but was rescheduled to August 5. Drake is currently touring Europe with PartyNextDoor, with whom he released a collaborative album called Some Sexy Songs 4 U on February 14. Fans online reacted to Erling Haaland's Snapchat stories, as one X user wrote:Scientist. Kaine Victory Johnson @kainejohnson18LINKDrake got Haaland pulling up like it’s match day. Certified baller meets Certified Lover Boy 😂&quot;My boy knows game,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Drake had City and United players pull up. A GOAT,&quot; another commented.Fans kept praising Haaland, who is one of the top strikers in world football right now. One user wrote:&quot;No wonder you’re the greatest CF of all time&quot;&quot;Haaland knows ball,&quot; another commented.&quot;Real talent seeing real talent,&quot; another wrote.Erling Haaland transferred to Manchester City from German club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023. In his first season, he helped the team win a treble: Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup. He has scored an impressive 124 goals and provided 21 assists in 146 games for City.Also Read: “And Morgan Wallen is his best friend” - Internet reacts as Drake laughs at Anthony Fantano via IG story following backlash over his racist pastOther football stars who visited Drake's Manchester concertErling Haaland wasn't the only star footballer at Drizzy's concert in Manchester on Tuesday. As shared by @City_HQs on X, his Manchester City teammates, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias, also attended the concert.Additionally, some Manchester United players also attended the concert. Club captain Bruno Fernandes posted a video from the concert on his Instagram story on Tuesday, captioning it as follows:&quot;@champagnepapi your biggest fan is here @zirkzee&quot;Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee uploaded an Instagram story with the caption:&quot;I know who my goat is.. do you?&quot;Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee's Instagram stories (image credits: SS from Instagram/@brunofernandes8 &amp; @zirkzee)Both sets of players are currently preparing for the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Manchester City will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16, while Manchester United will host Arsenal a day later for their respective first games.Also Read: &quot;I went home early&quot;: Stefon Diggs reveals why he bailed on Drake Maye's bonding trip for Patriots teammatesDrake, meanwhile, will continue with his European tour. After performing in Birmingham and Manchester, he will now travel to countries like Belgium, Zurich, Denmark, Italy, and more. Next, he is scheduled to perform at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 8. The Canadian rapper recently released a new single called Which One? featuring English rapper Central Cee on July 25. He is preparing for the release of his new album, Iceman, which is expected to come out later this year. It will be his ninth solo studio album.Also Read: “Does the birthmark cause mid music”: Internet reacts to Drake posting Gracie Abrams on his Instagram, claiming they have same birthmarks