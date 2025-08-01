"I went home early": Stefon Diggs reveals why he bailed on Drake Maye's bonding trip for Patriots teammates

In the early days of training camp, wide receiver Stefon Diggs already finds himself at the heart of a familiar question: can he be the leader New England needs, or will his past patterns follow him into Foxborough?The Patriots' offseason bonding trip to the Carolinas, organized in part by second-year quarterback Drake Maye, was meant to foster chemistry in the locker room. But Diggs, one of the highest-profile additions to the team this year, quietly bowed out before the retreat wrapped.Appearing on Up &amp; Adams on Thursday, Diggs explained his early exit:&quot;Well, I actually skipped the water activities. I went home early. So you know, not so fond of water. ... I was there both of the first two days but I ended up having to go back, spend some time with the kids.&quot;Stefon Diggs had a rocky finish in Houston, where he managed just 11.5 receiving yards per game over his final stretch.Stefon Diggs works to establish veteran presence despite early misstepSyndication: The Providence Journal - Source: ImagnThis isn’t the first time Stefon Diggs has drawn scrutiny for timing. He had abrupt exits in Buffalo to quietly fizzling out in Houston’s playoff run.Yet for all the chatter about missed bonding moments, Diggs has been engaged in other ways. On the field, his reputation as a technician and competitor remains intact. In meetings, he's taken to mentoring young teammates with a blend of humor and assertiveness.“It’s fun,” Diggs told Kay Adams on Thursday. “ I mean, I feel like hanging out around these guys, you know, Pop, Bake and Pok, I nickname them all. You’re only a friend when you have a nickname.”For Drake Maye, who’s being handed the keys to one of football’s most demanding franchises, Diggs represents more than a target. He’s a barometer. The two have already begun establishing rhythm in team drills, and Maye hasn’t hesitated to praise Diggs.“I think just different,” Maye told Adams on Thursday. “He’s done at a high level, seen about every covers and ran every route you can think of. So he’s got a lot of experience. ... And I think you just see him grow and grow more as a Patriot, looking for him to throw into him when it counts.”The Patriots open their season on Sept. 8 against Washington. By then, they’ll need not just Stefon Diggs' nickname game, but his best football.