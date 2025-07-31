  • home icon
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson makes feelings known on Stefon Diggs impacting the RB room

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:17 GMT
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson believes star receiver Stefon Diggs has had an important role with the team already. The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year $63.5 million contract to be a potential No. 1 receiver for New England. Diggs has been an impact receiver throughout his entire NFL career.

Although Diggs is a receiver, Stevenson says the receiver has helped the running backs as he's a leader on and off the field.

"It's been great. I wasn't really familiar with Diggs before he got here, but he's a great leader. He comes out here to work," Stevenson said. "He's one of the hardest-working guys out here, I would say. So it's just great to have him...

"He wants us to be consistent. pushes us every day, even in running back room and everybody," Stevenson added. "I mean, not with play calls and things like that, but just hustling, just little things. He's focused on the details and I think that's the best for our whole team."
Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and a one-time First-Team All-Pro, having played alongside some of the best players in the NFL. With that, Stevenson says Diggs has rubbed off on the entire team as he's pushing everyone to be the best they can be.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last season and is hopeful to be ready for Week 1 with the Patriots.

Drake Maye explains why playing with Stefon Diggs is 'different'

New England went out and signed Stefon Diggs to give Drake Maye a true No. 1 receiver. Although Maye has only thrown to Diggs in training camp, the quarterback believes he will take him to the next level.

"I think it's just different," Maye said Wednesday on Up & Adams, via CBS Sports. "It's different coming out here with a guy who's done it for a long time, who's been a big-time receiver in this league, played in playoff games, has done it at a high level, seen about every coverage and run every route you can think of. So he's got a lot of experience."
Diggs helped Josh Allen get to the next level, and the hope for the Patriots is that he will do the same with Maye.

Diggs and the Patriots open their 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

