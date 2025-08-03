  • home icon
  • “And Morgan Wallen is his best friend” - Internet reacts as Drake laughs at Anthony Fantano via IG story following backlash over his racist past

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:59 GMT
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
Drake reacted to Anthony Fantano's ongoing controversy in an Instagram Story (Image via Getty)

Drake recently shared his response to the viral videos of Anthony Fantano that grabbed attention on social media amid the racism allegations against the latter. One of them featured Fantano saying the n-word, and it was shared by DJ Akademiks through X (formerly Twitter) on July 31, 2025.

According to The Express Tribune, another clip of Fantano also created headlines where he was making fun of Trayvon Martin’s death. Akademiks attached a screenshot, seemingly taken from Facebook, in a post on X on Saturday, August 2, and wrote:

“Anthony Fantano laughed at this image mocking Trayvon martin for 30 mins.”

Drake reacted to the videos through an Instagram Story on August 3, 2025. He added a close-up photo of Fantano and included some laughing emojis on top of the picture. However, he made no other comments about the backlash emerging from the viral videos.

Netizens took to the comments section of X user ALMIGHTEE's post featuring Drake’s Instagram Story to express their reactions. One of them was spotted showing his support towards Anthony Fantano, writing:

“And Morgan Wallen is his best friend”
The reaction seemingly referred to the controversies related to Morgan Wallen and Drake appearing during a performance of the latter in Houston in June this year.

As per a report by The Independent dated May 16, 2025, Wallen had once used a racial slur in another viral clip. The video was captured in February 2021 when Morgan returned home after going out with his close friends and used the n-word twice while shouting at his friend.

Similar responses continued on X, with a user alleging that Drake’s Story was a “smear campaign.” Meanwhile, another questioned why no one was having control over Drake’s phone and social media activity.

“Yeah, this is clearly a coordinated smear campaign. It’s a bad look,” a user wrote on X.
“Who are Drake’s handlers? Why isn’t someone supervising his social media activity and phone usage?” a netizen stated.
“Laughing like he wasn’t on stage with Morgan Wallen like a month ago,” an X reaction mentioned.

On the other hand, some netizens made fun of Anthony Fantano, with one saying that the online personality became a laughing stock on social media over a short period. Meanwhile, a few others mocked both Anthony and Drake.

“Fantano became the laughing stock of Twitter in 2 days,” one of the reactions reads.
“They both su**,” another netizen commented on X.
“Now we’re laughing at both Drake AND Fantano idk why Drakes laughing, theyre in the same lane,” an X user reacted.

Anthony Fantano apologizes for the controversial video of racial slurs

The Wolcott, Connecticut native has been trending ever since his videos of racial slurs resurfaced online. While the criticism towards him has continued on different platforms, Fantano posted a clip on his X account on August 2, 2025, to apologize for the same.

Anthony Fantano admitted he was getting heavy backlash on social media, and the ongoing situation left many people frustrated. The music critic said that he wouldn't hide anything and added:

“Early on in my YouTube career, I had some pretty lax views when it came to quoting the language of others. My point of view was: What does it matter? It’s not me saying it. I’m relaying a lyric or sentiment or point of view expressed by someone else.”
Anthony Fantano also referred to the video where he said the n-word, claiming that the clip was edited. He added that he used the word to express his criticism of the way the same words were used for other people.

“The reason I’m doing so is to voice disagreement with calling people racial and homophobic sl*ts as a bit, which was what the original content I was quoted was doing. He himself has since apologized for this whole era of his career,” he said.
Anthony apologized towards the end, saying that although the video was around ten years old, he took “ownership” for whatever he said and would like to say "sorry" for the same.

Anthony Fantano has not yet responded to Drake's Instagram Story.

Edited by Riya Peter
