Who is Anthony Fantano's ex-wife? All about Dominique Boxley amid music critic's alleged n-word scandal

American music critic Anthony Fantano's name has recently come under the spotlight for allegedly using the n-word, laughing at Trayvon Martin’s death, and deleting posts suggesting Drake is a p*dophile.This is not the first time the music critic has been at the helm of a controversy, given that angry fans had leaked reports of his pending divorce on social media in 2022. The reaction of fans followed Fantano giving Playboi Carti's Opium Label rappers Destory Loney and Ken Carson's albums a combined score of 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony Fantano's ex-wife, Dominique Boxley, is a Records Manager at Booz Allen Hamilton, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to Briefly's report dated February 2025, Dominique is an American national from Meriden in Connecticut, U.S.A.Having African-American roots, she is the youngest child of Donald and F Boxley, wherein the former is a professional technician and F Boxley works as a white-collar clerical assistant.More details about Anthony Fantano and ex-wife Dominique Boxley, exploredAccording to Briefly's report, Anthony Fantano and Dominique Boxley met online and bonded over their passion for music; however, the timeline of their relationship isn't known. The former couple met for the first time in the mid-2000s when Anthony worked as a studio director for Southern Connecticut State University.Anthony's work resulted in him being 30 minutes late for his first date with Dominique, and she thought that he stood her up. While the intricate details of their relationship, including their wedding date, remain unknown, the former couple speculatively got married in the mid-2010s. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEventually, the music critic started uploading reviews and all things music on his YouTube channel called The Needle Drop in 2009. However, it wasn't until Valentine's Day in 2011 that Anthony and Dominique appeared in a video together titled 10 Love Songs We Love. In the now-private video, Anthony Fantano introduced Dominique Boxley as his girlfriend, indicating that they had dated for some time before getting married. Additionally, in episode 59 of the TND podcast dated February 14, 2018, the couple shared a compilation of their favorite songs once again. It was during the podcast that Dominique shed light on their dating phase, stating:&quot;Early in our relationship, one of the things that we did a lot of was, you know, we would kind of show each other things that we were super passionate about. Like obviously, Anthony- I'm super passionate about music—so he liked when we would go out and just be hanging out. And so it was just this really fun time in the beginning of our relationship where we were just sharing things that we liked.&quot;Dominique Boxley shared that while Anthony shared his music, she shared her &quot;weird movie taste&quot; by showing him the weirdest movies and pushing it to the next level if he didn't freak out.Briefly's report also mentioned that Anthony Fantano and Dominique's marriage suffered a rough start, where they faced health issues and financial constraints to the extent they couldn't afford the rent of an apartment they liked. At the time, the former couple lived in incomplete buildings or old, scary places. However, their hard work resulted in the two living lavishly in Middletown, Connecticut.Rumors about Anthony Fantano and Dominique's separation had started making rounds even before netizens leaked details of their divorce in 2022. However, the couple dismissed the rumors by uploading their Valentine's Day video in 2018.At the time, Anthony had revealed that the two chose to keep their marriage private as netizens commented on their interracial marital status instead of the content.