“About damn time” - Internet reacts to Dreka Gates filing for divorce from Kevin Gates after nine years of marriage

Kevin Gates' marriage to Dreka Gates is ending as the latter filed for divorce from the rapper on Wednesday (July 30), according to TMZ reports. Per the media outlet, Dreka has cited &quot;irreconcilable differences&quot; as the reason behind the separation, listing July 10 as the date they're no longer together. The mother-of-two wants joint legal and physical custody of their children, in addition to seeking spousal support from Kevin Gates. On Thursday morning (July 31), the news of the couple's divorce was shared by @FearedBuck. The post has since gone viral, with over 331K views and 5.2K likes.Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:SUAREZ @suayrezLINKAbout damn time, she been letting Kevin do anything and everythingSome netizens appeared surprised to learn about Kevin and Dreka Gates' divorce, bringing up the rapper's marriage to Brittany Renner.&quot;Huh ??? Thought they been divorced, How tf you marry Brittney Renner still married to Dreka&quot; - questioned an X user.&quot;A decade of marriage? Was he not with Brittany Renner?&quot; - asked another.&quot;bro done had 3 different marriages within his one marriage&quot; - added a third one.&quot;Wait this dude had a wife the whole time?&quot; - wrote a fourth user.Meanwhile, others mocked Kevin Gates' multiple marriages, speculating that it made Dreka exhausted of him.&quot;I feel like they’ve divorced 5 times&quot; - replied a fifth netizen.&quot;getting married to someone like kevin gates is wild asf&quot; - remarked a sixth one.&quot;His wife tired of his chopped a** having multiple marriages&quot; - commented another X user.For the unversed, Renner spoke to REAL 92.3 LA last month, revealing that she tied the knot with Gates on April 6 and divorced 52 days later, on May 28, 2025.According to PEOPLE, Brittany told the outlet:&quot;I followed my heart and that’s what more than most people can say, and I think when you do that, you get all the clarity you need and there’s no stone left unturned and there's no regret.&quot;The dynamics between Dreka and Kevin Gates during his alleged 52-day-long marriage to Renner remain unknown.Dreka Gates addressed cheating rumors surrounding her separation from Kevin Gates in May 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe news of Dreka and Kevin Gates' divorce comes months after the former addressed rumors of her cheating on Luca Brasi rapper with her trainer. In May 2025, when a netizen asked Dreka in the comments of her Instagram post why she cheated on Kevin, the entrepreneur attached a screenshot of it on her Instagram story, writing:&quot;I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any ‘hired help’ and will NEVER.&quot;The rumors about Dreka cheating on Kevin aren't new; they began in 2022, when the rapper dropped a song called Super General. In his song, which is known for its confessional themes, Kevin Gates hinted at lying in public to protect Dreka's image, with one of the lines discussing a personal trainer who invaded his &quot;personal space.&quot;While Gates later clarified that he never suggested that his wife had cheated on her, the rumors continued to fly.Kevin and Dreka Gates tied the knot in 2015, and are ending their marriage after nearly a decade of staying together.