Twitch streamers Erobb221 and Brittt are allegedly involved in custody battle

Twitch streamers Eric "Erobb221" and Brittany "Brittt" are allegedly involved in a custody battle. On April 14, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared two videos from Brittt's recent livestream, which has since been deleted, claiming that the content creator went live on her channel after allegedly being hacked.

According to the X user, the hacker reportedly shared some information about the streamers before logging off, including a purported court document claiming that Erobb221 and Brittt were involved in a custody battle for their child, Emerson Robbins.

The alleged legal document stated that Brittany should be designated as the conservator, with the "exculsive right to designate the primary residence" of the child. Furthermore, the document claimed that the court "should award" Brittt the exclusive right to enroll Emerson Robbins in school.

Meanwhile, the alleged document purportedly ordered Erobb221 to provide support for the child, including payment of child support, medical, and dental expenses.

In addition, the alleged court document stated that Brittt requested child support payments to "survive the death" of Erobb221 and "become the obligations" of his estate.

Here is what was written in the alleged court document:

"BRITTANY ALEXANDER should be designated as the conservator who has the exclusive right to designate the primary residence of the child. The primary residence of the child should be restricted to Fayette County, Kentucky and contiguous counties. The Court should award BRITTANY ALEXANDER the exclusive right to enroll the child in school. ERIC ROBBINS should be ordered to provide support for the child, including the payment of child support and medical and dental support in the manner specified by the Court. BRITTANY ALEXANDER requests that the payments for the support of the child survive the death of ERIC ROBBINS and become the obligations of ERIC ROBBINS's estate."

The screenshot of the alleged court document, as shared by the X user (Image via x.com/Awk20000)

Brittt recently spoke about her miscarriage, disclosing that the baby was Erobb221's

On March 20, 2025, Brittt shared an Instagram Story to disclose that she had suffered a miscarriage.

During a subsequent Twitch livestream, the content creator spoke about the situation, claiming that the baby that she lost was Erobb221's. While alleging that the latter was aware of the circumstances, Brittany said:

"All I'm going to say - the baby was Eric's, and he knew about it. And, that's all I'm going to say. So, I don't want stupid rumors out there. And that's it, and that's all I'm going to say."

Brittt has yet to issue a statement regarding the alleged hacking incident.

