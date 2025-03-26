"The baby was Eric's, and he knew about it": Twitch streamer Brittt breaks the silence on her miscarriage

Twitch streamer Brittany "Brittt" has spoken out about her recent miscarriage. For those unaware, on March 20, 2025, the content creator shared the news with her community via a social media post. In an Instagram Story, Brittt disclosed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

She shared a picture of an ultrasound scan and wrote:

"I'll love you forever little one"

The streamer also addressed the community via Twitch chat messages, writing:

"Sowwyy. I lost the baby on Monday, I appreciate you guys. I'll try to be live soon."

During a recent IRL Twitch broadcast, Brittany provided some details about the situation, saying that the baby was Eric "Erobb221's." Claiming that the 29-year-old was supposedly aware of the situation, Brittt said:

"All I'm going to say - the baby was Eric's, and he knew about it. And, that's all I'm going to say. So, I don't want stupid rumors out there. And that's it, and that's all I'm going to say."

"Trainwreck" - Twitch streamer Brittt opens up about her mental health after claiming that Erobb221 was the baby's father following the miscarriage

During the same Twitch broadcast titled, HEY exploringg, Brittany opened up about her mental health, saying that she had been feeling like a "trainwreck." She elaborated:

"I won't talk anymore about it. But, yeah, mentally... trainwreck. Like, I was going through it mentally. So, if I have not streamed, that's why. It's been really hard stuff. But I will say I am healthy, and my checkup went good."

Timestamp - 03:46:18

The content creator burst into tears and added:

"I will say I am healthy. I'm recovering like I should. But hopefully, I will say this, hopefully, I can get back into streaming like for good stuff. You know? I just hope that things go that, you know, things go up from here. Like, I... I don't know what to say. That's all I'm going to say about that right now. So... can we talk about something really happy. I don't want to end it like this."

As of this writing, Erobb221 has yet to respond to Brittt's recent comments about their child and miscarriage.

Brittt is a partnered Twitch streamer, currently boasting 109,081 followers. In addition to being a Just Chatting and IRL content creator, the 32-year-old is also an avid gamer, having played 55 titles on her channel.

