  • "I lost the baby": Twitch streamer Brittt discloses miscarriage

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Mar 20, 2025 07:00 GMT
Twitch streamer Brittt discloses undergoing miscarriage
Twitch streamer Brittt discloses undergoing miscarriage (Image via Instagram/@britttv_|| X/@Britttv_)

Twitch streamer Brittany "Brittt" has shared some heartbreaking news, disclosing that she has undergone a miscarriage. On March 19, 2025, the content creator shared an Instagram Story where she showed a picture of an ultrasound scan. Her social media post was captioned:

"I'll love you forever little one."
Twitch streamer&#039;s Instagram Story, dated March 19, 2025, in which she showed a picture of an ultrasound scan (Image via Instagram/@britttv_)
Earlier today (March 20, 2025), X user @Awk20000 shared a screenshot of Britt's Twitch chat messages, which read:

"Sowwyy. I lost the baby on Monday, I appreciate you guys. I'll try to be live soon."
Twitch streamer Brittt's career explored as she discloses losing a child on social media

Brittany Alexander, popularly known as "Brittt," is a prominent figure in the livestreaming community. She created her Twitch channel in April 2016 and currently boasts 109,276 followers. Britt is an avid gamer, having played titles like Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto 5, World of Warcraft, ARK: Survival Evolved, and Fortnite on her channel.

Brittt was in a relationship with fellow Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221." The content creators reportedly met in 2012 and began dating in 2013. The couple also has a daughter, Emerson Rae Robbins, who frequently appears on both Erobb221 and Britt's Twitch streams.

In September 2024, Erobb221 and Brittt made headlines when Eric opened up about going through hardships in his relationship. While he did not officially announce his breakup with Brittany, the 29-year-old stated:

"It just happened. I don't wanna get too into it, I don't like to talk about my personal life too much on stream, but yeah, it happened. Going through that, it's been tough, which is why I have not been live, it is hard as f**k. I just wanted to rip the band-aid off. It's been awkward. I don't like getting emotional on stream, I don't like coming here and talking about that s**t but yeah, I'm serious. I'm not trolling."
Most recently, on March 17, 2025, Erobb221's Twitch chat logs surfaced on X after he unfollowed and banned Brittt from his channel. Announcing that he was going on a hiatus, the streamer wrote:

"chat I am so sorry. some bulls**t happens when I was in Atlanta and I have to take another break, it's a really f**ked up situation I am not going to lie I'll be back as soon as I can I'm sorry."
As of this writing, Erobb221 has not responded to Brittt's disclosure of a miscarraige.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
