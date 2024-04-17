"Don't threaten to f**king sue me" - Twitch streamer Erobb221 explains why he copyright-struck videos from a YouTube fan channel

During a livestream on April 17, 2024, Twitch star Eric "Erobb221" admitted that he copyright-struck videos from a YouTube fan channel. While interacting with his audience, Erobb221's attention was drawn to a comment from a Twitch chatter named "mr_Bufff," who asked him to address the whole controversy. They wrote:

"Explain the Erobb221 Glazer copy-strike allegations you did."

The TSM-affiliated personality admitted that he struck every video uploaded by the fan channel. Claiming that the person would "never" upload a video featuring him again, he said:

"Oh, yeah. I copy-struck every single one of his videos. Every single one. He will never upload a video about me ever again. I'm shutting it down."

According to the Twitch streamer, the YouTube channel owner had threatened to sue him. He elaborated:

"Don't threaten to f**king sue me, dog, and then try to make money off of me the next day. You cannot be that re**rded."

"I cannot believe there's anyone that's defending him" - Twitch streamer Erobb221 addresses the copyright strike controversy

Erobb221 was 34 minutes into his April 17, 2024, broadcast when he addressed his decision to copyright-strike a YouTube fan channel. After stating that the individual would be unable to upload videos featuring him, the Just Chatting content creator elaborated on how they threatened him.

Erobb221 said:

"Bro, you're not going to f**king sit there and then threaten to, like, sue me. And then, the next day, trying to make money off of me. Are you re**rded? I took two hours out of my day on Saturday doing that. I don't care! I'll keep doing it."

Timestamp: 00:34:50

Expressing his disbelief at those who defended the YouTube fan channel owner, the streamer remarked:

"I cannot believe there's anyone that's defending him. Yeah, you can farm the hate-watching people. That's fine. Whatever. I don't care. But outside of those people, how do you even agree with him?"

Erobb221 also stated that he wanted people to make videos about him and was unconcerned about them making money from the content:

"Like f**king LimeLights (another YouTube fan channel) can make all the videos he wants. I don't care. I want people to make videos. Like, make your bag, I don't care if you make money off of me doing that s**t. It doesn't matter to me. But don't threaten to f**king sue me."

Erobb221 is a well-known Twitch streamer and League of Legends star Tyler "Tyler1's" brother. The 28-year-old currently has over 466k followers on his channel.

