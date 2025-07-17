Who is LaToya Tonodeo married to? 'Power' star ties the knot with co-star in intimate ceremony

LaToya Tonodeo is now married to Arlen Escarpeta, as revealed by Essence magazine on July 16, 2025. The former also shared some glimpses of her big day through Instagram on the same day, where she was spotted in the bridal outfit.

Ad

In the latest social media post, The Oath star credited all those who helped to organize the entire wedding ceremony, including the designers of her dress and the people capturing the special moments in photos and videos. Tonodeo also added the music of Snoh Aalegra’s song Do 4 Love to the post.

The lineup started with a snap, where LaToya Tonodeo and Arlen Escarpeta were walking by holding each other’s hands. Another photo shows the pair seemingly getting into a dance alongside two more pictures where they were kissing.

Ad

Trending

There was a glimpse of the marriage rituals with an ocean appearing in the background. Solo photos of LaToya Tonodeo and Arlen Escarpeta were also included, where they posed in their respective outfits.

Ad

Notably, Arlen is a known face in the entertainment world. He has played important roles in films like We Are Marshall alongside the NBC show American Dreams.

Essence magazine additionally disclosed that the intimate wedding ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel was held last month, and it was attended only by the duo’s close friends and family members. The outlet stated that the pair will soon organize another celebration for everyone else. Arlen expressed his happiness while speaking to Essence and said,

Ad

“We’ve had such an amazing journey thus far, and I know that the best is yet to come.”

LaToya Tonodeo and Arlen Escarpeta: Relationship and other details explained

Although the pair has kept a lot of details about their relationship away from the limelight, they met in Los Angeles through mutual friends, as stated by Essence magazine. Notably, their association with the entertainment industry was the one thing that helped them get close to each other.

Ad

During her recent conversation with Essence on Wednesday, July 16, LaToya Tonodeo stated that she met Arlen Escarpeta on another occasion. The Power star disclosed that this particular meeting happened at the gym and added,

“Neither one of us called it that until we played a Dating Game with some friends, and the question was ‘Where was your first date?’ And we both said ‘the gym’ at the same time and fell our laughing. I will say, after our gym ‘date’, the goodbye hug lasted a bit longer than expected.”

Ad

LaToya Tonodeo told Essence that certain qualities of Arlen made her fall in love, including the way he treated his family members. She said that she also feels safe with Escarpeta.

Ad

Notably, the pair got engaged on New Year’s Eve in front of all those who are close to them. Arlen Escarpeta also praised LaToya Tonodeo by speaking to Essence magazine, saying that she is a “beautiful and stunning” individual. The latter opened up on the reasons behind maintaining privacy in terms of their relationship and said,

“We’re both low key when it comes to our personal lives. We didn’t make a decision to be ‘private’ on socials. It is really just us being who we are, naturally.”

Ad

Ad

As mentioned, Arlen is also an actor, and he started by playing minor roles on shows such as Boston Public and Judging Amy. He has built a huge fan base for his appearance as Samuel “Sam” Walker in American Dreams. Escarpeta has also portrayed the lead in shows such as The Magicians, David Makes Man, and Found.

He also has multiple films in his credits, including Final Destination 5, American Gun, The Ten, Into the Storm, Whitney, and Wolves at the Door.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More