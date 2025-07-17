The new teaser of Stranger Things season 5 promises a faceoff with the Upside Down like never before

The wait is nearly over. Netflix officially released the long-anticipated trailer for Stranger Things season 5 on July 16, 2025, and it’s everything fans have been hoping for and more. Directed by Matt and Ross Duffer, also known as the Duffer Brothers, the show's final chapter is set to premiere in three parts. Volume 1 will be released on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the series finale on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025.

The trailer sets the tone for what’s coming: the biggest face-off and the burning resolve of a group that refuses to let their town fall. The story picks up in the aftermath of season 4’s finale, with the town of Hawkins confronting its most serious threat from the Upside Down. The teaser confirms that Max Mayfield remains in a coma, her fate uncertain. Lucas is seen heartbroken by her bedside, while the rest of the team gears up for a final fight.

Stranger Things season 5 trailer highlights the final confrontation

The trailer for Stranger Things season 5 opens with a tense voiceover from Mike Wheeler, declaring, “It’s time to burn it all down.” The line sets the tone for what can be expected: a full-scale confrontation with the Upside Down. In another scene, Hopper turns to Eleven and says, “Let’s end this, kid,” underscoring just how high the stakes have become.

Together, these moments suggest that the upcoming season will center on one final, unified stand against the dark dimension that has loomed over Hawkins since the beginning. Meanwhile, Max Mayfield’s fate still hangs in the balance. After her traumatic encounter with Vecna in season 4, Max is shown in a coma. Lucas is seen quietly sitting by her bedside, while the rest of the group prepares for what appears to be the most difficult battle they’ve ever faced.

The core group and supporting cast gear up for battle

The trailer brings back familiar faces like Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin, along with returning characters such as Steve, Robin, Nancy, Jonathan, Joyce, and Hopper. Among the supporting cast, Erica Sinclair is shown taking an active role in the group’s mission, continuing to prove she’s more than capable of holding her own.

Meanwhile, Dustin is still dealing with the loss of Eddie Munson, whose death in the previous season left a lasting mark. The trailer also features glimpses of quiet, emotional moments. Jonathan and Nancy share a heartfelt scene, while Steve is seen embracing Mike, though the meaning behind these interactions is left open to interpretation. It’s clear, however, that the season will explore the emotional weight of everything the characters have been through and what they might still lose.

Stranger Things season 5 takes place in the fall of 1987, marking a time jump from the spring of 1986, where season 4 ended. A teaser titled Title Tease, released on November 6, 2024, unveiled the names of all eight episodes, concluding with the season finale titled The Rightside Up, an obvious reference to season 1's The Upside Down, suggesting a full-circle ending.

Production of season 5 began in early 2024 and concluded later that year. In an Instagram post shared on December 20, 2024, Ross Duffer confirmed that filming had officially concluded and reflected on the emotional process of closing out the series. With years of storytelling coming to an end, Stranger Things season 5 is shaping up to be a dramatic and emotional farewell to the show.

