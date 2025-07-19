  • home icon
"Chris Martin texted him personally?" — Fans hilariously react to BTS' Jin acting out the viral cheating couple from Coldplay's concert

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 19, 2025 14:31 GMT
Jin acts out the viral cheating couple at his concert (Images via X/bts_bighit)
Jin acts out the viral cheating couple at his concert (Images via X/bts_bighit)

BTS’ Jin playfully reenacted the viral video of the couple spotted at Coldplay’s recent concert. On July 18, during the second night of his Anaheim concert, the idol and his fans shared a fun moment. Throughout his solo concert tour, he has been playing a “telepathy” game with fans, where he acts out a word and the audience has to guess it.

When the word “Coldplay” came up, he decided to mimic the viral scene by making a hugging and hiding gesture. Fans quickly guessed the answer, and the audience burst into laughter at his playful reenactment.

Online, fans found the moment hilarious, joking that Chris Martin might have told Jin about the viral incident. One netizen on X commented:

"Chris Martin texted him personally."
Since Jin and Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, are known to be close friends, fans playfully speculated that the two may have discussed the viral moment beforehand.

"THE MEME IS SO BIG IT REACHED HIM KAKSKDKDK IM CRYING," a fan exclaimed.
"He’s so messy omg," another fan remarked.
"He's so funny," one fan stated.

Meanwhile, others made hilarious comments about Chris Martin telling the BTS member about this personally.

"I mean, it was his Chris Martin sunbaenim/hyung concert. He probably has a gc with them and was laughing about it," a fan coined.
"Of course he knows about it chris texted him about it first hand," another fan mentioned.
"Chris been in his dm’s spilling the tea I just know it," one fan jokingly said.
Jin held two shows in Anaheim on July 17 and 18

Jin’s first American venue for his solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, was Anaheim, California, where he performed over two days on July 17 and 18. Each stop of the tour has offered something unique, with different activities and special moments for fans.

On day two in Anaheim, an emotional moment unfolded. The idol opened up about how it was his first time performing solo in the U.S. without his BTS members and admitted he felt very nervous being on stage alone. After a few shows, he realized he wasn’t in his best condition and shared how, in the past, his bandmates would comfort him by saying, “It’s okay.”

Since they weren’t there this time, he expressed his gratitude to the fans for filling that role and reassuring him. The idol called them just as precious as his members, which moved the audience deeply.

“Usually, the members next to me would say, ‘Gwenchana’ [It’s okay]. But today, you guys hit the spot and said it’s okay. You guys are just as precious as the members. Thank you ARMY, I love you,” he said.
Amid the touching moments, there were plenty of fun ones too. Jin surprised fans by taking off his jacket mid-performance, revealing a black sleeveless top and his bare arms. As always, the BTS hyung engaged with fans through his signature interactive games, even asking them to sing his songs with him.

Next, the tour will move to Dallas, Texas, for two shows scheduled on July 22 and 23. Fans are embracing this solo Jin era, where he’s giving his all and creating creative memories on tour.

Edited by Shubham Soni

bell-icon Manage notifications