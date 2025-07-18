“They know what they are doing” — Fans react as Jin’s remark on BTS’ calorie-counting habits and health shift sparks concerns online

BTS’ Jin gave fans a sweet glimpse into his bandmates' current lifestyles during a Weverse live on July 17, 2025. He shared that the members have made some positive changes in their daily habits since he last saw them, noticing how much more health-conscious they’ve become.According to Jin, when they recently reunited, he noticed that before eating anything, the members jokingly comment on how many calories a dish might have. He found it a little amusing, admitting that he hasn’t bothered counting calories in a long time, especially since it’s been over a year since his military discharge. What really made fans laugh was his honest confession: despite all the calorie talk, the members still end up eating everything anyway.Some fans expressed concern online, wondering if the members were following some new diets now that they are back to being idols. One fan commented in support, writing:&quot;They know what they're doing.&quot;Meanwhile, Jin reassured ARMY that the members are doing well both mentally and physically. He mentioned that they’re all working hard, staying healthy, and focused, which warmed fans’ hearts. These candid little stories from the group’s oldest member made ARMY feel comforted and excited, as it felt like the group was slowly coming back together in full spirit.“The members all into health &amp; fitness now, they gonna be CUT.” one fan mentioned.“Some things change, some things don’t — but one thing’s for sure: food talk never ends with BTS!&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;They’ve evolved into calorie analysts..But still the same chaotic sweethearts we love!&quot; another fan said.“From big eaters to counting calories wow military enlistment changed them i guess?” an X user pointed out.“Jin being adorably confused yet observant..some things never change, but their little habits always make us smile!” another fan coined.While some fans made comments out of concern:“Nooooo, i hope they eat well without worrying too much” a fan commented.&quot;I hope it's because they're gym rats now, and not because they're on unhealthy diets to lose weight. Now I'm worried about them.&quot; another fan expressed.&quot;They are in their gym era. Well as long as they do it in a healthy way.&quot; one fan stated.BTS' Jin expresses his gratitude toward his groupBTS’ Jin is currently on his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, with his latest stop being Anaheim, United States. After wrapping up the first day of the concert on July 17, he went live on Weverse to interact with fans while enjoying a meal.During the live, the idol reflected on the Anaheim concert and expressed how impressed he was by the audience. He shared:“The fans really sang along so well, and the cheers were incredible, to the point that I was honestly shocked. The people who co-directed today’s concert came and said that today’s cheers were the loudest ever. To all the ARMYs who came to today’s concert, I sincerely thank you very, very much.”But beyond talking about the concert, the live turned into a heartfelt moment where Jin opened up about his gratitude for his bandmates and the journey they’ve shared. While praising the support he received at the show, he acknowledged that this support is deeply connected to him being a member of BTS.He said:“I thought it’s a blessed life. If I wasn’t BTS, when would I ever get this kind of cheer? Every time I perform, I think, ‘I’m so blessed. It’s a happy life.’ That’s what I thought. So, I’m so thankful to our BTS members. I’m thankful to ARMY.”Even while touring solo, Jin’s consistent appreciation for his group shows his dedication and loyalty to BTS. Fans found his words touching, as they reminded them that no matter how successful the members are individually, they always remain rooted in their bond as a team.