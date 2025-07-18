"More than a global star"— Fans praise as Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation honors BTS’ Jimin with a plaque of appreciation for his ongoing support

  • home icon
By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 18, 2025 13:41 GMT
Jimin gets awarded a plaque for his philanthrophic efforts (Image via Weverse)
BTS’ Jimin has been honored with a plaque in recognition of his continuous support and donations to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. The plaque was spotted by fans at the star's father’s café, Zmillennil, which is how this achievement came to light.

The plaque has been said to be presented to the star by the national chairman of the Green Umbrella Supporters' Association, Choi Bul-am. It was awarded during the annual gala for the Green Noble Club members that was held on July 3.

Since 2021, the BTS member has been a member of the "Green Noble Club," a group of major donors who contribute 100 million won or more, either in a single donation, cumulatively, or pledge to donate that amount within five years. While the exact amount he has donated remains undisclosed, the plaque confirms his consistent donations to support the foundation since his induction.

This gesture has once again prompted fans to share their admiration for him, not just as an artist but also as a human being. One fan tweeted:

"More than a global star...Park Jimin receives a plaque of appreciation for his unwavering support to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, spreading love, hope, and healing to children in Korea and beyond. A role model in every way! CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN."
ARMY took to social media to express their pride and applaud his philanthropic efforts.

"OMGG CHARITY ANGEL JIMIN," a fan exclaimed.
"That’s so heartwarming! Him getting a plaque from the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation for supporting kids’ education, rights, and healthcare is amazing. His kindness really shines through!" a fan wrote.
"When we tell you jimin is literally an angel this is what we mean, he’s indeed one. Congratulations," a fan wished.
Fans continued applauding the idol through their comments.

"He is long known as a charity fairy," a fan coined.
"JM has always been a consistent giver in the real sense of the word," a fan quoted.
"He never boasted about his support but look at this, he is whan an angel looks a like," a fan praised.
BTS' Jimin is known for his consistent donations towards charity

The Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation is a child welfare organization that works alongside various civil society groups to provide resources and support for children in need. Recently, the foundation gifted BTS’ Jimin a heartfelt plaque in recognition of his continuous contributions.

The plaque carried a touching message:

“You have actively participated in the beautiful charity activities of Green Umbrella with deep love and concern for our struggling neighbors, You have actively participated in the beautiful charity activities of Green Umbrella with deep love and concern for our struggling neighbors.”
Some of his recent charitable acts include a 100 million won donation to the Gyeongnam Future Educational Foundation in July 2024, which helps provide educational support to children from low-income families. His donation at that time also inspired many other donors to step forward.

In November 2024, he donated another 100 million won to the Army Patriotic Comrades Love Fund, which supports military personnel and their families by covering living expenses, medical needs, memorial services for fallen soldiers, and scholarships for their children. Notably, this donation was made while the BTS star himself was enlisted in the military.

Fans are deeply proud of Jimin’s commitment to making the world a better place. His quiet but consistent acts of kindness reflect the fact that his influence goes beyond music.

